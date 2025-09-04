$41.360.01
"Special attention to security guarantees": Yermak spoke about Zelenskyy's visits to Denmark and France

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Kyiv continues close coordination with allies on security guarantees. The European integration track, pressure on Russia, and investments in weapons production were discussed.

"Special attention to security guarantees": Yermak spoke about Zelenskyy's visits to Denmark and France

Kyiv continues close coordination with allies in the process of providing security guarantees to Ukraine. This was stated by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP) Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Details

He, in particular, shared details of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visits with his team to Denmark and France.

Special and detailed attention is paid to security guarantees. Ukraine is already working on them both in the "Coalition of the Willing" format and in bilateral formats with partners. Now we will fill this with specifics: who does what on land, in the air, at sea, and in cyberspace. We also discussed the European integration track and the need for even greater pressure on Russia. The 19th EU sanctions package should be truly painful for Moscow. Ukraine's proposals will be taken into account

- Yermak noted.

According to him, a meeting of the heads of state and government of the Nordic-Baltic Eight also took place.

A conversation about further investments in weapons production, the development of PURL capabilities, and the building of a system of security guarantees for Ukraine. We already have over $2 billion for the purchase of weapons from the United States. We also expect this initiative to continue. A powerful signal of unity and leadership from Northern Europe. We feel it

- emphasized the head of the OP.

He noted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French leader Emmanuel Macron coordinated positions ahead of the meeting of the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing."

"We are grateful to France for its support. We continue to coordinate with our allies. Ahead is the "Coalition of the Willing," a meeting and negotiations, and, of course, contacts with the American side. It is important to bring about lasting peace," Yermak summarized.

Recall

The Presidents of Ukraine and France coordinated positions before the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" and discussed the preparation of security guarantees. Defense support, sanctions, and frozen Russian assets were also discussed.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
