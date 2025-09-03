Germany said Trump could be invited to join the "coalition of the willing" meeting remotely

Countries participating in the meeting of the so-called "coalition of the willing" in support of Ukraine, which will take place tomorrow in Paris, are considering inviting Donald Trump to participate, a German government spokesman said. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

I cannot predict anything, but discussions are underway regarding the involvement of the US President - said the spokesman during a briefing in Berlin.

The meeting will be held in a hybrid format, meaning some participants will be present in person, while others will join via video link.

Recall

The Élysée Palace confirmed that on Thursday, August 4, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Paris, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to join them.

According to sources, US President Donald Trump is likely not to participate in these negotiations.