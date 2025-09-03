$41.360.01
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 13308 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 12969 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 17118 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 17445 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 20719 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 32820 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 30920 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 85989 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 105612 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Germany said Trump could be invited to join the "coalition of the willing" meeting remotely

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

Germany announced that it is considering inviting Donald Trump to participate in the "coalition of the willing" meeting in Paris. The meeting will be held in a hybrid format.

Germany said Trump could be invited to join the "coalition of the willing" meeting remotely

Countries participating in the meeting of the so-called "coalition of the willing" in support of Ukraine, which will take place tomorrow in Paris, are considering inviting Donald Trump to participate, a German government spokesman said. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

I cannot predict anything, but discussions are underway regarding the involvement of the US President

- said the spokesman during a briefing in Berlin.

The meeting will be held in a hybrid format, meaning some participants will be present in person, while others will join via video link.

Recall

The Élysée Palace confirmed that on Thursday, August 4, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Paris, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to join them.

According to sources, US President Donald Trump is likely not to participate in these negotiations.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Paris
Germany
Ukraine
Berlin