European leaders held a second conversation with Zelensky without Trump - media

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

European leaders held a second conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky without the participation of US President Donald Trump. This happened after the first joint conversation, where Trump discussed negotiations with Putin in Alaska.

Europeans held a second conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy without US President Donald Trump after the first joint conversation, The Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Sir Keir (Starmer) joined a second conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders, this time without President Trump. This followed a previous conversation during which Trump outlined his negotiations with President Putin in Alaska," the publication states.

The composition of the second conversation is believed to be similar to the first, which included Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and leaders of France, Italy, Finland, Germany, and Poland.

In the first conversation, as reported by CNN citing a statement from the French president's office, European leaders joined a conversation with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the summit in Alaska, in an exchange that "lasted over an hour."

According to the Élysée Palace, the phone call involved French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Union representative Ursula von der Leyen also joined the phone call.

