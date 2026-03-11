Svyrydenko met with Macron - agreed on a joint project in energy

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with French President Emmanuel Macron during a working visit to Paris, where the parties agreed on a joint energy project and discussed the Druzhba oil pipeline and Ukraine's accession to the EU, as she announced on social media, UNN reports.

Details

"I met with French President Emmanuel Macron during a working visit to Paris. France continues to be one of Ukraine's key partners in countering Russian aggression," Svyrydenko said.

The Prime Minister informed the French President about the work on the strategic restructuring of Ukraine's energy sector and the Regional Energy Resilience Plans, which the government is implementing together with regions and communities.

One of the elements of the plan is the development of cogeneration. We agreed to create a joint expert group with the participation of the French President's authorized representative for the reconstruction of Ukraine to develop distributed generation facilities, including with the involvement of the private sector. - Svyrydenko noted.

"Separately, we reported on the consequences of the Russian attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline," the Prime Minister added.

Svyrydenko thanked Macron "for his leadership in supporting Ukraine's accession to the EU." "Our ambition is to obtain membership by 2027," she said.

Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'