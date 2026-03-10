Ukraine to receive a batch of scarce Patriot missiles, Pistorius agreed - Spiegel

Ukraine can expect a batch of necessary Patriot anti-aircraft missiles from Europe in the coming weeks, the German publication Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday, March 10, citing its own sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to information obtained by Der Spiegel, "Defense Minister (of Germany) Boris Pistorius managed to obtain about 30 of the latest PAC-3 missiles from several European partners."

"Together with several of these high-tech missiles, which are scarce in the world, from the arsenals of the German Armed Forces, about 35 interceptor missiles are now to be delivered to Ukraine," the publication writes.

In response to the publication's request, "the German Federal Ministry of Defense confirmed the planned delivery of a new batch." According to the German ministry, "it was possible to convince European partners to supply additional PAC-3 missiles, which is close to the planned target." For security reasons, a representative declined to specify the exact volume of the new batch or the timing of its delivery to Ukraine.

"Pistorius made this extremely unusual proposal at a meeting of Ukraine's supporters before the Munich Security Conference. Pistorius proposed to partner countries that Germany would provide Ukraine with five PAC-3 missiles from its Bundeswehr stocks if other countries supplied 30 additional guided missiles. At that time, several countries, including the Netherlands, committed to their supply; this has now been confirmed," the publication states.

As the publication notes, the war in the Middle East has significantly complicated the situation with interceptors. After the American-Israeli airstrikes that began in late February, Iran repeatedly attacked American bases in the region and neighboring countries with missiles and drones. According to experts, several hundred Patriot interceptors were fired during the attack. The latest modification, PAC-3, costs up to four million euros per unit - and that's for a single shot.

At the same time, the publication notes, the United States needs to replenish its own Patriot stockpiles, of which, according to reports, the US armed forces have about 60 deployed worldwide.

Meanwhile, the German ministry emphasized that "Germany will not weaken its support for Ukraine." In recent days, the German government has repeatedly stressed that the defense of the partner country is a top priority for Berlin and will not be relegated to the background, even in light of the war in the Middle East.

A representative of the German Ministry of Defense emphasized that this support goes beyond the critically needed Patriot missiles. In addition to the current package, Germany will supply Ukraine with "additional air defense equipment, such as MANPADS, AIM-9 and IRIS-T guided missiles, as well as spare parts kits for Patriot and IRIS-T," he said. In addition, Germany will continue to support the development of Ukraine's locally produced air defense system, the publication writes.

Ukraine offers to exchange interceptor drones for Patriot missiles - Zelenskyy