Ukraine to receive a batch of scarce Patriot missiles, Pistorius agreed - Spiegel

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 15473 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 35078 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 73674 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 46252 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 52499 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 53041 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 32299 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 72690 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 33930 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 49520 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
1.5m/s
60%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pakistan introduces austerity measures due to oil price hikeMarch 10, 12:43 AM • 14379 views
"He would be much more useful if he ended the war against Ukraine": Trump on his conversation with PutinMarch 10, 01:18 AM • 16840 views
Enemy attacked Kharkiv at night: private houses and outbuildings damagedMarch 10, 01:54 AM • 13119 views
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limited06:25 AM • 21597 views
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideo08:42 AM • 9488 views
Publications
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 15473 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 60549 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 64599 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 72691 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 66924 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Hungary
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 20130 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 27269 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 27206 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - ReutersMarch 9, 03:15 PM • 28211 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhotoMarch 9, 12:47 PM • 30645 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Gold
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot

Ukraine to receive a batch of scarce Patriot missiles, Pistorius agreed - Spiegel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

Boris Pistorius has agreed with partners on the transfer of 30 PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine. Germany will provide another 5 units, with delivery expected within a few weeks.

Ukraine to receive a batch of scarce Patriot missiles, Pistorius agreed - Spiegel

Ukraine can expect a batch of necessary Patriot anti-aircraft missiles from Europe in the coming weeks, the German publication Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday, March 10, citing its own sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to information obtained by Der Spiegel, "Defense Minister (of Germany) Boris Pistorius managed to obtain about 30 of the latest PAC-3 missiles from several European partners."

"Together with several of these high-tech missiles, which are scarce in the world, from the arsenals of the German Armed Forces, about 35 interceptor missiles are now to be delivered to Ukraine," the publication writes.

In response to the publication's request, "the German Federal Ministry of Defense confirmed the planned delivery of a new batch." According to the German ministry, "it was possible to convince European partners to supply additional PAC-3 missiles, which is close to the planned target." For security reasons, a representative declined to specify the exact volume of the new batch or the timing of its delivery to Ukraine.

"Pistorius made this extremely unusual proposal at a meeting of Ukraine's supporters before the Munich Security Conference. Pistorius proposed to partner countries that Germany would provide Ukraine with five PAC-3 missiles from its Bundeswehr stocks if other countries supplied 30 additional guided missiles. At that time, several countries, including the Netherlands, committed to their supply; this has now been confirmed," the publication states.

As the publication notes, the war in the Middle East has significantly complicated the situation with interceptors. After the American-Israeli airstrikes that began in late February, Iran repeatedly attacked American bases in the region and neighboring countries with missiles and drones. According to experts, several hundred Patriot interceptors were fired during the attack. The latest modification, PAC-3, costs up to four million euros per unit - and that's for a single shot.

At the same time, the publication notes, the United States needs to replenish its own Patriot stockpiles, of which, according to reports, the US armed forces have about 60 deployed worldwide.

Meanwhile, the German ministry emphasized that "Germany will not weaken its support for Ukraine." In recent days, the German government has repeatedly stressed that the defense of the partner country is a top priority for Berlin and will not be relegated to the background, even in light of the war in the Middle East.

A representative of the German Ministry of Defense emphasized that this support goes beyond the critically needed Patriot missiles. In addition to the current package, Germany will supply Ukraine with "additional air defense equipment, such as MANPADS, AIM-9 and IRIS-T guided missiles, as well as spare parts kits for Patriot and IRIS-T," he said. In addition, Germany will continue to support the development of Ukraine's locally produced air defense system, the publication writes.

Ukraine offers to exchange interceptor drones for Patriot missiles - Zelenskyy10.03.26, 10:04 • 2746 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
War in Ukraine
Der Spiegel
MIM-104 Patriot
Boris Pistorius
Europe
Germany
Ukraine