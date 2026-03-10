Ukraine offers to exchange interceptor drones for Patriot missiles - Zelenskyy

Ukraine could exchange UAV interceptors against Iranian Shahed drones for missiles for Patriot air defense systems amid the US and Israel's war against Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to New York Times.

Details

During an interview, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to use its combat-proven experience and technology to help the US in the Middle East. At the same time, Ukraine needs more help in fighting the Russian invasion.

The President of Ukraine also added that Ukraine has few missiles left for these air defense systems. When asked what Kyiv would do if it failed to get more air defense missiles, Zelenskyy said it was a very difficult question.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the dispatch of Ukrainian military personnel to the Middle East to train Persian Gulf countries to shoot down swarms of Iranian drones.

At the same time, American military officials warn that the conflict in Iran could cause a shortage of missiles for air defense systems in Ukraine.