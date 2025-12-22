Sexual exploitation and prohibited content: top manager of an APL club under investigation

London police have launched an investigation into one of the most influential executives of a well-known Premier League football club. The official is suspected of a series of serious crimes, including sexual exploitation of minors and the production of indecent materials. This was reported by The Athletic, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, the name of the person involved in the case is not being disclosed. According to the investigation, the events cover a long period and took place in various locations in southeastern England. It is noted that one of the alleged victims was only 15 years old at the time of the crime. The case is being handled by the elite special unit RASSO, which specializes in the most serious cases of sexual violence.

In November, the police received a report of possible production of prohibited content and sexual acts. Initial investigative measures are currently underway. No arrests have been made at this time. — stated in the official release of the London police.

Despite the seriousness of the accusations, the person involved still remains in his position at the APL club and continues to perform his duties. The police do not disclose his name, as official charges have not yet been filed, and the investigation is at an early stage. It is clarified that the incriminated episodes are not directly related to the suspect's football activities.

