$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
01:25 AM • 9220 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 18674 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 24913 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 33386 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 33102 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 45100 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 70181 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 78951 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45215 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 38362 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.4m/s
89%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Starmer and Trump in Florida discussed the future of UkraineDecember 21, 07:28 PM • 7178 views
Macron announces construction of new aircraft carrier for France despite budget crisisDecember 21, 07:45 PM • 3108 views
Horror star James Ransone dies at 46: medical examiners name causeDecember 21, 09:19 PM • 10638 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's priorities02:55 AM • 5624 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left Florida03:48 AM • 9532 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 22674 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 45382 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 78949 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 116443 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 85606 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Nicolas Maduro
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 18298 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 20098 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 32305 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 55078 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 37961 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Social network
The Diplomat
Film

Sexual exploitation and prohibited content: top manager of an APL club under investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Police in London are investigating a case involving one of the executives of a Premier League football club, who is suspected of sexually exploiting minors and producing indecent materials. One of the alleged victims was 15 years old at the time of the crime, and the suspect remains in office.

Sexual exploitation and prohibited content: top manager of an APL club under investigation

London police have launched an investigation into one of the most influential executives of a well-known Premier League football club. The official is suspected of a series of serious crimes, including sexual exploitation of minors and the production of indecent materials. This was reported by The Athletic, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, the name of the person involved in the case is not being disclosed. According to the investigation, the events cover a long period and took place in various locations in southeastern England. It is noted that one of the alleged victims was only 15 years old at the time of the crime. The case is being handled by the elite special unit RASSO, which specializes in the most serious cases of sexual violence.

In November, the police received a report of possible production of prohibited content and sexual acts. Initial investigative measures are currently underway. No arrests have been made at this time.

— stated in the official release of the London police.

Despite the seriousness of the accusations, the person involved still remains in his position at the APL club and continues to perform his duties. The police do not disclose his name, as official charges have not yet been filed, and the investigation is at an early stage. It is clarified that the incriminated episodes are not directly related to the suspect's football activities.

The head of one of Turkey's most titled football clubs, Fenerbahçe, was interrogated in a large-scale drug case22.12.25, 04:05 • 1256 views

Stepan Haftko

SportsNews of the World
England
Turkey