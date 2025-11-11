Scientists have created a nasal vaccine against whooping cough

Researchers from Trinity College Dublin have developed a nasal vaccine against whooping cough that does not require injections and can provide stronger protection and reduce transmission. The development comes amid a rise in whooping cough cases in England. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Independent.

This year, 502 cases of whooping cough have been recorded in England. Amid the rise in infections, researchers have created a vaccine that is administered into the nose. It forms immunity in the mucous membrane of the respiratory tract – where the infection begins.

Current vaccines protect against severe disease but do not stop the colonization of bacteria in the nose and throat, allowing the disease to spread.

We applied our understanding of protective immune pathways to develop a fundamentally different type of vaccine. By stimulating immunity where infections begin, in the mucous membrane of the respiratory tract, we can offer stronger protection and potentially interrupt virus transmission in the community. - said Professor Kingston Mills.

The results of the study are published in the journal Nature Microbiology.

To create the vaccine, scientists used inactivated Bordetella pertussis bacteria (AIBP) treated with antibiotics. This approach allowed for the creation of a whole-cell vaccine suitable for administration via the respiratory tract.

During preclinical studies in mice, the nasal vaccine activated T-cells that fight microbes in the lungs and upper respiratory tract without causing excessive inflammation. AIBP provided protection in both the lungs and nasal cavity, outperforming current whooping cough vaccines.

Researchers note that the drug could become a new generation vaccine or a basis for other nasal vaccines against respiratory infections. However, further research is needed before use in humans.

Whooping cough is a dangerous disease that can lead to pneumonia, brain damage, heart failure, and death, especially in infants. The disease is spread by airborne droplets.

According to UKHSA, the child vaccination rate in England has fallen to its lowest level in 15 years. Almost one in five children who started primary school this year do not have full protection against whooping cough and other infections.

Among pregnant women, vaccination coverage has also decreased: from 76% in 2016 to 59% last year. After the fatalities, this figure rose to 73%, but still did not reach the previous maximum.

