Veterinarians' research: do cats forget their owners and how does their memory work?

Despite their reputation as independent animals, cats have a complex, layered memory that allows them to remember their owners for months or even years. According to veterinarians interviewed by Newsweek, cats associate people not only with emotions but also with safety, smells, and daily routines. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Veterinary nurse Jane Davidson (England) notes that cats' memory is tied to physical space. They remember images, sounds, and smells that create a sense of stability. A study by Aarhus University in Denmark confirms that 80% of pet owners have noticed that their pets can recall specific past events when faced with familiar triggers.

Experts claim that just three months of living together is enough for a cat to remember a person for life. Veterinarian of the Meowoff platform Iryna Smyrnova emphasizes that the role of smells and sounds in preserving these memories is crucial, which is why cats do not forget their owners even after a long separation.

Signs that a cat is missing you

When owners are not at home, cats may show stress due to a disruption of their usual routine. Key signs that an animal is missing you are:

searching for places with the owner's scent (bed, clothes);

changes in appetite or refusal to play during the first days of absence;

increased vocalization or excessive attachment to other people.

In a state of severe stress, cats may mark territory or scratch furniture, trying to spread their own scent to calm down. Veterinarians advise those who care for animals during the owners' vacation to carefully monitor the cat's body language to timely recognize anxious behavior.

