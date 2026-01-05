Veterinarians' research: do cats forget their owners and how does their memory work?

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
January 4, 03:52 PM • 15037 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 27081 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 49090 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 34874 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 46704 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 54245 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 59580 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 56182 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51339 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 66741 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
2.1m/s
78%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Rubio called talks about elections in Venezuela "premature" and did not rule out troop deploymentJanuary 4, 05:14 PM • 4496 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 13923 views
US Secretary of State stated that Venezuela cannot be turned into an "operational hub" for Iran, Russia, or ChinaJanuary 4, 05:59 PM • 3864 views
Over a hundred flights canceled in the Netherlands due to snowfallJanuary 4, 06:35 PM • 4068 views
Russia reports that the "Energiya" plant caught fire in Yelets after a drone attackVideoJanuary 4, 06:50 PM • 9574 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 96645 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 115293 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 124464 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 260407 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 196357 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Tyson Fury
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Iran
Ukraine
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 13950 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 12406 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 14175 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 24222 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 71360 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
Series

Veterinarians' research: do cats forget their owners and how does their memory work?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Veterinarians claim that cats remember their owners for months or years, associating them with safety, smells, and daily routines. Research confirms that 80% of owners have noticed their pets' ability to recall past events through familiar triggers.

Veterinarians' research: do cats forget their owners and how does their memory work?

Despite their reputation as independent animals, cats have a complex, layered memory that allows them to remember their owners for months or even years. According to veterinarians interviewed by Newsweek, cats associate people not only with emotions but also with safety, smells, and daily routines. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Veterinary nurse Jane Davidson (England) notes that cats' memory is tied to physical space. They remember images, sounds, and smells that create a sense of stability. A study by Aarhus University in Denmark confirms that 80% of pet owners have noticed that their pets can recall specific past events when faced with familiar triggers.

18-year-old girl in Kyiv region threw a kitten against a wall, filming it on her phone, an investigation has been launched - police04.01.26, 15:52 • 4102 views

Experts claim that just three months of living together is enough for a cat to remember a person for life. Veterinarian of the Meowoff platform Iryna Smyrnova emphasizes that the role of smells and sounds in preserving these memories is crucial, which is why cats do not forget their owners even after a long separation.

Signs that a cat is missing you

When owners are not at home, cats may show stress due to a disruption of their usual routine. Key signs that an animal is missing you are:

  • searching for places with the owner's scent (bed, clothes);
    • changes in appetite or refusal to play during the first days of absence;
      • increased vocalization or excessive attachment to other people.

        In a state of severe stress, cats may mark territory or scratch furniture, trying to spread their own scent to calm down. Veterinarians advise those who care for animals during the owners' vacation to carefully monitor the cat's body language to timely recognize anxious behavior. 

        Florida's first black bear hunt in a decade concludes despite activist opposition: 52 animals killed31.12.25, 18:43 • 7504 views

        Stepan Haftko

        SocietyNews of the World
        Animals
        Loneliness
        Denmark
        England