Court allows in absentia pre-trial investigation against oligarch Zhevago

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has granted permission for a special pre-trial investigation into Ukrainian businessman Kostiantyn Zhevago, who is suspected of bribing former head Vsevolod Kniaziev and Supreme Court judges. UNN reports this with reference to the court.

Details

On October 15, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC considered the appeal filed by the prosecution against the ruling of the HACC investigating judge dated September 4, 2025, regarding the refusal to conduct a special pre-trial investigation concerning the Ukrainian businessman, who is currently abroad.

Following the review, the panel of judges of the HACC Appeals Chamber upheld the prosecution's appeal, overturned the HACC investigating judge's ruling, and issued a new one, which granted the request for a special pre-trial investigation and authorized its conduct. - the message says.

According to the investigation, the said person is suspected of possibly providing undue benefits to the former Head and judges of the Supreme Court (Part 4, Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Supplement

SAP prosecutors and NABU detectives notified of suspicion of providing undue benefits to the Head and judges of the Supreme Court to the owner of the "Finance and Credit" group. The person's actions are classified under the signs of a crime provided for in Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Subsequently, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for the owner of the "Finance and Credit" group, Kostiantyn Zhevago, who is a suspect in the case of the former head of the Supreme Court, in the form of an in absentia arrest.

In August of this year, the High Court of England and Wales issued an order for the arrest of assets of the former owner of "Finance and Credit" bank, Kostiantyn Zhevago, due to outstanding debt according to a court decision.