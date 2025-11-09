ukenru
The Guardian

McDonald's in the UK updates corporate culture to prevent sexual harassment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

McDonald's in the UK is introducing new training for managers and updating standards to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. This comes after hundreds of complaints from employees about bullying and abuse.

McDonald's in the UK updates corporate culture to prevent sexual harassment

American company McDonald's in the UK will implement updated standards, including training for managers, to prevent sexual harassment at work. Previously, hundreds of employees complained about harassment at the company. This is reported by UNN with reference to the British public broadcaster BBC.

Details

It is noted that McDonald's in the UK is implementing new training for managers on preventing sexual harassment to protect employees from abuse. The training program also targets young employees and includes advice on safe social media use. New measures will be introduced in the chain's restaurants in England, Scotland, and Wales.

In July 2023, the BBC received information from more than 100 current and former employees of the fast-food restaurant chain who claimed to have experienced sexual assault, harassment, racism, and bullying.

- the post says.

In response, the corporation apologized and created a special department to handle complaints, and also began cooperating with the British Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC). In 2023, they developed a joint plan to protect staff from harassment and agreed to an external audit of the handling of relevant applications.

McDonald's launched an in-app ordering service: now lunch can be ordered and paid for directly from your smartphone28.10.25, 12:26 • 2312 views

Despite this, more than 160 employees re-contacted the BBC, and the EHRC received 300 reports of harassment cases. In January 2025, McDonald's employees told journalists that the problem of sexual harassment still remains relevant.

In Kyiv, a dual-purpose shelter will be built with McDonald's and parking02.06.25, 02:11 • 12492 views

In addition, the law firm Leigh Day stated that it had received instructions from hundreds of current and former employees to initiate legal proceedings against McDonald's, involving more than 450 restaurants. As a result, the EHRC updated its joint action plan with the company, and the commission's chair, Baroness Kishwer Falkner, emphasized the need for "more decisive and concrete measures regarding McDonald's operations."

Recall

Female service members of the Australian Armed Forces filed a class-action lawsuit in the Federal Court in Sydney, alleging gender and sexual violence, harassment, and systemic discrimination. The lawsuit covers the period from November 2003 to May 2025.

Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General22.10.25, 17:19 • 23733 views

