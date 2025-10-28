McDonald's launched an in-app ordering service: now lunch can be ordered and paid for directly from your smartphone

McDonald's has introduced a new option in its app - now customers can fully place and pay for an order online, and then receive it in a convenient way - in the restaurant, pick-up area or at "McDrive". The family restaurant announced this on its official website, writes UNN.

"Mobile Order" is a new feature that will make your lunch or dinner even faster. Choose, pay and receive as you like - at McDrive or in the restaurant: at the table or in the pick-up area - the company's post says.

"Mobile Order" is already available in many countries, including the USA, Canada, Germany, and Great Britain.

During the testing period, the service is available in four McDonald's restaurants in Kyiv: on Sverdstyuka, Sofiyska, Hryshka streets and Pravdy avenue. After the testing period, the company plans a national launch of the service.

How to use the service:

go to the app and click "Order";

choose a nearby establishment;

choose the desired dishes;

determine the method of receipt;

pay for the order online;

Pick up your order as you like: at McDrive, in the order pick-up area, or wait at your table.

