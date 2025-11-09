England faces worst drought in decades next year - The Guardian

ukenru
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 3300 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 11000 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM • 28853 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 47652 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 45583 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 49742 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 68390 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 112748 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 110276 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 148132 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrzaliznytsia cancels a number of scheduled trains for November 9November 9, 12:37 AM • 24062 views
McDonald's in the UK updates corporate culture to prevent sexual harassmentNovember 9, 12:51 AM • 6488 views
Italian Senator Carlo Calenda got a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of armsPhotoNovember 9, 02:55 AM • 12753 views
A memorial sign to the Air Assault Forces was unveiled in KyivPhoto05:27 AM • 8812 views
Minus 1190 occupiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated Russia's losses per day06:21 AM • 5116 views
Publications
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 11012 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 112752 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 148136 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 106730 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 84497 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Luís Montenegro
Joe Biden
Andriy Hnatov
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Europe
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 19104 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 44548 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 110283 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 49677 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 57987 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Film

England faces worst drought in decades next year - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1654 views

This could lead to radical water consumption restrictions. Water companies and the government are developing emergency action plans.

England faces worst drought in decades next year - The Guardian

Residents of England face the worst drought in decades next year. Water companies and the government are developing emergency action plans, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

Executives of one of the largest water companies said in an interview that they are very concerned about the prospect of a winter with below-average rainfall. According to the UK Met Office, this is quite likely.

They noted that in such a case, water scarcity would mean radical measures to restrict water consumption, "going beyond hosepipe bans."

In addition, groundwater takes much longer to replenish than reservoirs, and the situation in England remains precarious despite recent rainfall, The Guardian reports.

If a drought occurs early next year, and spring and summer have below-average rainfall, England risks running out of water, the publication states.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that due to the dry summer and low harvest in Europe and Ukraine, sunflower oil prices have risen. Experts predict that oil production in 2025–2026 will be below the average for the last five years.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the World
Rains in Ukraine
The Guardian
England
Europe
Ukraine