Exclusive
08:59 AM • 11815 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 18467 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
07:36 AM • 15059 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 18821 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 46333 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 64673 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 80795 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 133182 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 55057 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now
September 26, 12:45 PM • 47460 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – Telegraph
Publications
Exclusives
Ruben Amorim faces dismissal from Man Utd, Gareth Southgate considered as replacement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

Manchester United is considering Gareth Southgate as a potential successor to Ruben Amorim, who faces dismissal. The club's management, including Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has already contacted Southgate regarding the head coach position.

Ruben Amorim faces dismissal from Man Utd, Gareth Southgate considered as replacement

"Manchester United" has included Gareth Southgate in the list of candidates for the position of head coach of the English football team. UNN reports with reference to Talk Sport.

Details

For the former Portuguese national team midfielder and current coach, Ruben Amorim, the immediate future at Manchester United is unlikely to involve a continuation on the coaching bench. Meanwhile, among the owners of the "Red Devils," there is growing interest in considering possible successors.

It is currently reported that one of them, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, owner of "Manchester United," has personally contacted former England national team and "Middlesbrough" player Gareth Southgate regarding the job of head coach of the "Red Devils."

The former England manager was considered when United hired Amorim, who was under pressure, last year, but at the time, he was unwilling to return to club management.

- writes Talk Sport

At the same time, according to the publication, the United management, despite a disappointing run of 33 points in 34 Premier League games, is not in a hurry to dismiss Amorim. If a decision to dismiss him is made, the Red Devils' bosses will likely wait until Saturday, November 1. The goal is to reduce the compensation amount.

Reference

Although Amorim has publicly stated that he would leave without compensation, it is believed that his dismissal would currently cost Manchester United approximately £12 million.

Recall

In November 2024, English FC "Manchester United" appointed Ruben Amorim as the new head coach after the dismissal of Erik ten Hag.

As of January 20, 2025, "Manchester United" suffered 10 defeats in 22 games of the season, including 6 at home. At that time, the head coach, Portuguese specialist Ruben Amorim sharply criticized the team, calling it potentially the worst in the club's history.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
England