Ruben Amorim faces dismissal from Man Utd, Gareth Southgate considered as replacement

"Manchester United" has included Gareth Southgate in the list of candidates for the position of head coach of the English football team. UNN reports with reference to Talk Sport.

Details

For the former Portuguese national team midfielder and current coach, Ruben Amorim, the immediate future at Manchester United is unlikely to involve a continuation on the coaching bench. Meanwhile, among the owners of the "Red Devils," there is growing interest in considering possible successors.

It is currently reported that one of them, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, owner of "Manchester United," has personally contacted former England national team and "Middlesbrough" player Gareth Southgate regarding the job of head coach of the "Red Devils."

The former England manager was considered when United hired Amorim, who was under pressure, last year, but at the time, he was unwilling to return to club management. - writes Talk Sport

At the same time, according to the publication, the United management, despite a disappointing run of 33 points in 34 Premier League games, is not in a hurry to dismiss Amorim. If a decision to dismiss him is made, the Red Devils' bosses will likely wait until Saturday, November 1. The goal is to reduce the compensation amount.

Reference

Although Amorim has publicly stated that he would leave without compensation, it is believed that his dismissal would currently cost Manchester United approximately £12 million.

Recall

In November 2024, English FC "Manchester United" appointed Ruben Amorim as the new head coach after the dismissal of Erik ten Hag.

As of January 20, 2025, "Manchester United" suffered 10 defeats in 22 games of the season, including 6 at home. At that time, the head coach, Portuguese specialist Ruben Amorim sharply criticized the team, calling it potentially the worst in the club's history.