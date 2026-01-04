Fan dies at stadium in England: tragedy before Leeds vs Manchester United match

$42.170.00
January 4, 03:52 PM • 12507 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 19876 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 43868 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 30392 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 43309 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 52200 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 57861 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 55641 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 50971 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 66070 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Popular news
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soonJanuary 4, 01:19 PM • 17243 views
OPEC+ agreed to maintain stable oil production despite disagreements among membersJanuary 4, 01:35 PM • 13161 views
Kadyrov appeared in public with a cane after reports of his hospitalizationJanuary 4, 01:58 PM • 21158 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 11673 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideo05:30 PM • 10405 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 94597 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 113283 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 122810 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 08:23 PM • 258879 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 194869 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideo05:30 PM • 10489 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela04:22 PM • 10072 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 11753 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 23314 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 70694 views
Fan dies at stadium in England: tragedy before Leeds vs Manchester United match

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

A fan died at Elland Road stadium before the Leeds vs Manchester United match on January 4. Medics were unable to save the man, despite emergency assistance.

Fan dies at stadium in England: tragedy before Leeds vs Manchester United match
Leeds United Football Club has officially confirmed the death of a fan who fell ill before the start of the Premier League match against Manchester United on Sunday, January 4, writes UNN.

Medics provided emergency assistance to the man directly in the stands of Elland Road stadium, but they were unable to save the fan's life.

In an official statement, the club expressed deep condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, noting that the entire Leeds football community is devastated by this news.

Despite the tragic incident, the game took place and ended in a 1-1 draw. The hosts' player Brenden Aaronson opened the scoring in the second period, but just a few minutes later, Manchester United striker Matheus Cunha restored parity by scoring an equalizer. 

Anthony Joshua returns to UK after fatal Nigeria car crash04.01.26, 04:50 • 4482 views

Stepan Haftko

SportsNews of the World
England