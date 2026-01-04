Fan dies at stadium in England: tragedy before Leeds vs Manchester United match

Photo: Reuters

Leeds United Football Club has officially confirmed the death of a fan who fell ill before the start of the Premier League match against Manchester United on Sunday, January 4, writes UNN.

Details

Medics provided emergency assistance to the man directly in the stands of Elland Road stadium, but they were unable to save the fan's life.

In an official statement, the club expressed deep condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, noting that the entire Leeds football community is devastated by this news.

Despite the tragic incident, the game took place and ended in a 1-1 draw. The hosts' player Brenden Aaronson opened the scoring in the second period, but just a few minutes later, Manchester United striker Matheus Cunha restored parity by scoring an equalizer.

