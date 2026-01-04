Anthony Joshua returns to UK after fatal Nigeria car crash

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
02:44 AM • 280 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 11167 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 27647 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 32745 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 34822 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 53103 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 74258 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 66180 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 85953 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 47558 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
3.1m/s
72%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU reacts to Maduro's arrest: Kallas calls for restraint and adherence to international lawJanuary 3, 05:17 PM • 5850 views
Zelenskyy appoints Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's OfficeJanuary 3, 05:39 PM • 3656 views
Over five hundred targets shot down: Defense Forces show new footage of Russian drone destructionVideoJanuary 3, 06:06 PM • 3424 views
Trump spoke about Putin: "I'm not thrilled with him, he kills too many people"January 3, 06:33 PM • 5224 views
Supermoon rises over Ukraine, Quadrantids meteor shower peak expectedVideoJanuary 3, 08:15 PM • 3156 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 67410 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 86307 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 99005 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 235564 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 166346 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Pam Bondi
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Venezuela
Ukraine
United States
New York City
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos10:58 PM • 1648 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 59556 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 69427 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 67309 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 166346 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
Boeing AH-64 Apache

Anthony Joshua returns to UK after fatal Nigeria car crash

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Former world champion Anthony Joshua has returned to the UK after a car crash in Nigeria that killed his trainer Sina Gami and personal coach Latif Ayodele. Joshua sustained minor injuries, and the driver has been charged.

Anthony Joshua returns to UK after fatal Nigeria car crash

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has returned home after a car accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his close friends. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred near Lagos when the boxer's car crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road.

As a result of the incident, Joshua's strength and conditioning coach Sina Gami and his personal trainer Latif "Lutz" Ayodele died. The athlete himself sustained minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital last Wednesday. Joshua arrived in Britain to attend the funeral of his colleagues.

The driver of the vehicle, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, has already been charged with dangerous and reckless driving. The court hearing in Nigeria is scheduled for January 20. 

Boxer Anthony Joshua involved in a car accident in Nigeria: details29.12.25, 17:09 • 4973 views

Stepan Haftko

SportsNews of the World
Road traffic accident
Associated Press
Nigeria
Great Britain