Anthony Joshua returns to UK after fatal Nigeria car crash

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has returned home after a car accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his close friends. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred near Lagos when the boxer's car crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road.

As a result of the incident, Joshua's strength and conditioning coach Sina Gami and his personal trainer Latif "Lutz" Ayodele died. The athlete himself sustained minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital last Wednesday. Joshua arrived in Britain to attend the funeral of his colleagues.

The driver of the vehicle, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, has already been charged with dangerous and reckless driving. The court hearing in Nigeria is scheduled for January 20.

Boxer Anthony Joshua involved in a car accident in Nigeria: details