"Polissya" demands UAF to polygraph test referees of the match against "Dynamo" - the Association reacted

The president of Zhytomyr's "Polissya" Hennadiy Butkevych appealed to the Ukrainian Association of Football with a demand to check the referees of the "Polissya" - "Dynamo" match on a polygraph due to some decisions of the head referee. The UAF stated that they had opened official investigations against some referees and committee representatives. This is reported by UNN with reference to Butkevych's statement, which is quoted by the club's press service, and the UAF press service.

"Firstly, we insist on the publication of the referees' negotiations during key episodes of the game, namely: the episode with Lyndon Emrllahu's disallowed goal in the 21st minute of the match;

the episode in the 49th minute of the first half with the rough play of "Dynamo" (Kyiv) player Kristian Bilovar with a high-raised leg, which created a risk of injury to "Polissya" player Lyndon Emrllahu," the statement reads.

Butkevych also called on the relevant UAF bodies to conduct a polygraph test of the match's head referee Mykola Balakin and VAR referee Denys Shurman to establish the reasons for the gross errors.

In addition, the club demanded that the head of the UAF Referees Committee Kateryna Monzul, UAF arbitration consultant Nicola Rizzoli, and other relevant UAF officials provide a public assessment of the referees' work in the specified episodes, as well as report on the results of the consideration of these episodes and the extent of responsibility that will be applied to those involved in the gross errors.

"And finally. Personally, I have no doubt that the management of the "Dynamo" (Kyiv) club has nothing to do with the dirty decisions of the referees. The reasons for the gross errors should be sought elsewhere, which is what the relevant UAF bodies should do," Butkevych added.

UAF President Andriy Shevchenko stated that the Association is launching official investigations.

"After the last round of the Ukrainian championship, we had many questions for the referees. We are dissatisfied with the level of refereeing in the round. We create all conditions for comfortable work for the referees, they must feel a high responsibility for their work and decisions. Today at 9 am, we opened official investigations against some referees and committee representatives. The Ukrainian Association of Football conducts a transparent policy regarding all aspects of its activities. We will inform the public about the results of the investigations," Shevchenko said.

On Sunday, March 8, as part of the 19th round of the UPL, Zhytomyr's "Polissya" hosted Kyiv's "Dynamo" at its home stadium. In the 21st minute, "Polissya" newcomer Lyndon Emrllahu opened the scoring in the match, but the goal was disallowed by the referee after a VAR review due to a foul in the center of the field by "wolves" captain Ruslan Babenko on Kyiv midfielder Volodymyr Brazhko.

In the 49th minute of the match, "Dynamo" defender Kristian Bilovar played roughly into Emrllahu's leg, which theoretically could have led to a red card for rough play, but the referee did not even issue a warning. Later, the "Polissya" press service published a photo of Emrllahu's leg.

Ultimately, the match ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of "Dynamo". "White-Blues" forward Matviy Ponomarenko scored a brace, and Oleksiy Hutsulyak scored a penalty for the "wolves".

Kristian Bilovar, a participant in the second scandalous episode, commented on the moment himself.

It's just emotions. Of course, when the game is close, the emotions are high. When we won 4:1 in the first round, they didn't say anything and had no emotions. Now they are talking about red, not red... If he had shown a red, maybe we would have won against them with ten men. I don't know how it would have been, and maybe they would have won... The referee is the same person as all of us. They made a mistake - conceded two goals, we made a mistake - conceded one goal. The referee can also make mistakes, maybe there was no red card, as they say. I didn't see the moment - Bilovar said after the game.

The Zhytomyr residents were supported by Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, who "plays" for "Polissya".

I want to support the president of the "Polissya" club Hennadiy Butkevych and the entire team. "The Pack", yesterday you were incredible. You are always incredible. I want to say that Ukrainian football with such refereeing will die, it is already dying. They are killing teams that are growing, that are investing huge money in Ukrainian football. Referees, you judge very poorly. And by doing so, you are killing football. I have no questions for "Dynamo". I supported this club and will continue to support it. Do something so that Ukrainian football continues to grow, and not die - Usyk said on Instagram.

