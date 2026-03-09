"Polissya" demands UAF to polygraph test referees of the match against "Dynamo" - the Association reacted

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
12:46 PM • 4858 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 12179 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 4374 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 21834 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 23007 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 43179 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 63200 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 101401 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55245 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 46967 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
1.7m/s
39%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from OschadbankPhotoMarch 9, 05:15 AM • 28068 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrestedMarch 9, 06:56 AM • 24483 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 20639 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 27271 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 15121 views
Publications
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 3396 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 15157 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 21849 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 27305 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 101409 views
Actual people
Musician
Andriy Shevchenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Alyona alyona
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Hungary
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 5628 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 20668 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrestedMarch 9, 06:56 AM • 24512 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 33470 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 40211 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Gold
Financial Times

"Polissya" demands UAF to polygraph test referees of the match against "Dynamo" - the Association reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1100 views

Gennadiy Butkevych demands an investigation into the referees due to errors in the game against Dynamo. The UAF has already launched official investigations into the referees and committee representatives.

"Polissya" demands UAF to polygraph test referees of the match against "Dynamo" - the Association reacted

The president of Zhytomyr's "Polissya" Hennadiy Butkevych appealed to the Ukrainian Association of Football with a demand to check the referees of the "Polissya" - "Dynamo" match on a polygraph due to some decisions of the head referee. The UAF stated that they had opened official investigations against some referees and committee representatives. This is reported by UNN with reference to Butkevych's statement, which is quoted by the club's press service, and the UAF press service.

Details

"Firstly, we insist on the publication of the referees' negotiations during key episodes of the game, namely: the episode with Lyndon Emrllahu's disallowed goal in the 21st minute of the match;

the episode in the 49th minute of the first half with the rough play of "Dynamo" (Kyiv) player Kristian Bilovar with a high-raised leg, which created a risk of injury to "Polissya" player Lyndon Emrllahu," the statement reads.

Butkevych also called on the relevant UAF bodies to conduct a polygraph test of the match's head referee Mykola Balakin and VAR referee Denys Shurman to establish the reasons for the gross errors.

In addition, the club demanded that the head of the UAF Referees Committee Kateryna Monzul, UAF arbitration consultant Nicola Rizzoli, and other relevant UAF officials provide a public assessment of the referees' work in the specified episodes, as well as report on the results of the consideration of these episodes and the extent of responsibility that will be applied to those involved in the gross errors.

"And finally. Personally, I have no doubt that the management of the "Dynamo" (Kyiv) club has nothing to do with the dirty decisions of the referees. The reasons for the gross errors should be sought elsewhere, which is what the relevant UAF bodies should do," Butkevych added.

UAF President Andriy Shevchenko stated that the Association is launching official investigations.

"After the last round of the Ukrainian championship, we had many questions for the referees. We are dissatisfied with the level of refereeing in the round. We create all conditions for comfortable work for the referees, they must feel a high responsibility for their work and decisions. Today at 9 am, we opened official investigations against some referees and committee representatives. The Ukrainian Association of Football conducts a transparent policy regarding all aspects of its activities. We will inform the public about the results of the investigations," Shevchenko said.

Context

On Sunday, March 8, as part of the 19th round of the UPL, Zhytomyr's "Polissya" hosted Kyiv's "Dynamo" at its home stadium. In the 21st minute, "Polissya" newcomer Lyndon Emrllahu opened the scoring in the match, but the goal was disallowed by the referee after a VAR review due to a foul in the center of the field by "wolves" captain Ruslan Babenko on Kyiv midfielder Volodymyr Brazhko.

"Polissya" signed a transfer of a Kosovo national team player on Christmas Day25.12.25, 14:28 • 2571 view

In the 49th minute of the match, "Dynamo" defender Kristian Bilovar played roughly into Emrllahu's leg, which theoretically could have led to a red card for rough play, but the referee did not even issue a warning. Later, the "Polissya" press service published a photo of Emrllahu's leg.

Ultimately, the match ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of "Dynamo". "White-Blues" forward Matviy Ponomarenko scored a brace, and Oleksiy Hutsulyak scored a penalty for the "wolves".

The best scorer of the Ukrainian national football team, Oleksiy Hutsulyak, returned to training with the main team of "Polissya": what happened19.01.26, 05:01 • 4435 views

Kristian Bilovar, a participant in the second scandalous episode, commented on the moment himself.

It's just emotions. Of course, when the game is close, the emotions are high. When we won 4:1 in the first round, they didn't say anything and had no emotions. Now they are talking about red, not red... If he had shown a red, maybe we would have won against them with ten men. I don't know how it would have been, and maybe they would have won... The referee is the same person as all of us. They made a mistake - conceded two goals, we made a mistake - conceded one goal. The referee can also make mistakes, maybe there was no red card, as they say. I didn't see the moment

- Bilovar said after the game.

The Zhytomyr residents were supported by Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, who "plays" for "Polissya".

I want to support the president of the "Polissya" club Hennadiy Butkevych and the entire team. "The Pack", yesterday you were incredible. You are always incredible. I want to say that Ukrainian football with such refereeing will die, it is already dying. They are killing teams that are growing, that are investing huge money in Ukrainian football. Referees, you judge very poorly. And by doing so, you are killing football. I have no questions for "Dynamo". I supported this club and will continue to support it. Do something so that Ukrainian football continues to grow, and not die

- Usyk said on Instagram.

Oleksandr Usyk in Polissya? Gennadiy Butkevych made an unexpected statement that quickly came true27.01.26, 15:37 • 2746 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietySports
Social network
Andriy Shevchenko