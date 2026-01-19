The best scorer of the Ukrainian national football team, Oleksiy Hutsulyak, returned to training with the main team of "Polissya": what happened

The top scorer of the Ukrainian national football team in 2025, Oleksiy Hutsulyak, has returned to training with the main squad of Zhytomyr's "Polissya". This was reported by the club's official website, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the corresponding decision was made by "Polissya" president Hennadiy Butkevych.

I have decided that Oleksiy should join Polissya's training camp in Spain. He performs well for the Ukrainian national team, and we all understand the important task facing the country now - to qualify for the World Cup. So I made this decision to help the Ukrainian national team at a crucial moment. I spoke with Serhiy Rebrov, and he said that he would take Hutsulyak's form into account. If Oleksiy is in good condition, he may receive a call-up for the March matches. Therefore, the best decision now is to work and prepare with the team - said Butkevych.

He also said that Hutsulyak had one of the best conditions in the team, but there was a request for an even larger sum, which "did not correspond to reality."

"We have other players of the same level, and giving one player an inflated salary is a direct risk to worsening the atmosphere in the locker room. As the club president, I cannot take such a risk. At the same time, I understand that this position was formed not so much by Oleksiy himself, but by his agent, who thinks primarily about his own profit, and not about Ukrainian football," summarized the president of "Polissya".

Context

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" transferred defender Serhiy Chobotenko and winger Oleksiy Hutsulyak to the U-19 team. This decision was made due to the players' refusal to extend their contracts, which expire in the summer.

The club said that they offered the players new contracts on significantly improved terms — with revised salaries, a bonus system, and a clear vision of their role in the team for several seasons ahead.

