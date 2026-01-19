$43.180.08
January 18, 11:31 AM
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
January 18, 10:58 AM
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
January 16, 05:23 PM
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The best scorer of the Ukrainian national football team, Oleksiy Hutsulyak, returned to training with the main team of "Polissya": what happened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Oleksiy Hutsulyak, the best scorer of the Ukrainian national team in 2025, has returned to training with the main team of Zhytomyr's "Polissya". The club's president, Hennadiy Butkevych, made this decision to help the Ukrainian national team qualify for the World Cup.

The best scorer of the Ukrainian national football team, Oleksiy Hutsulyak, returned to training with the main team of "Polissya": what happened

The top scorer of the Ukrainian national football team in 2025, Oleksiy Hutsulyak, has returned to training with the main squad of Zhytomyr's "Polissya". This was reported by the club's official website, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the corresponding decision was made by "Polissya" president Hennadiy Butkevych.

I have decided that Oleksiy should join Polissya's training camp in Spain. He performs well for the Ukrainian national team, and we all understand the important task facing the country now - to qualify for the World Cup. So I made this decision to help the Ukrainian national team at a crucial moment. I spoke with Serhiy Rebrov, and he said that he would take Hutsulyak's form into account. If Oleksiy is in good condition, he may receive a call-up for the March matches. Therefore, the best decision now is to work and prepare with the team

- said Butkevych.

He also said that Hutsulyak had one of the best conditions in the team, but there was a request for an even larger sum, which "did not correspond to reality."

"We have other players of the same level, and giving one player an inflated salary is a direct risk to worsening the atmosphere in the locker room. As the club president, I cannot take such a risk. At the same time, I understand that this position was formed not so much by Oleksiy himself, but by his agent, who thinks primarily about his own profit, and not about Ukrainian football," summarized the president of "Polissya".

Context

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" transferred defender Serhiy Chobotenko and winger Oleksiy Hutsulyak to the U-19 team. This decision was made due to the players' refusal to extend their contracts, which expire in the summer.

The club said that they offered the players new contracts on significantly improved terms — with revised salaries, a bonus system, and a clear vision of their role in the team for several seasons ahead.

"Polissya" signed a transfer of a Kosovo national team player on Christmas Day25.12.25, 14:28 • 2482 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Serhiy Rebrov