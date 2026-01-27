$43.130.01
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 4952 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 5196 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 4192 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 12766 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 18192 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
08:29 AM • 14746 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
January 27, 07:30 AM • 17399 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 32398 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 81610 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 46761 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Oleksandr Usyk in Polissya? Gennadiy Butkevych made an unexpected statement that quickly came true

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

FC Polissya President Gennadiy Butkevych stated that Usyk is easier to deal with than footballers. Oleksandr Usyk debuted for Polissya in a match against Canadian Vancouver, replacing a forward in the 75th minute.

Oleksandr Usyk in Polissya? Gennadiy Butkevych made an unexpected statement that quickly came true

The president of Polissya (Zhytomyr) football club, Hennadiy Butkevych, made a rather resonant statement during the team's training camp, which is taking place in Marbella, Spain. This was reported by UNN with reference to the club's official YouTube channel.

So, journalists asked Hennadiy Butkevych whether Oleksandr Usyk, the undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, had a chance to debut for their team. The president of the "wolves" answered quite clearly, dotting all the i's. His remark, perhaps, seemed somewhat ironic, as Butkevych compared Oleksandr to other footballers on his team.

The Ring's updated rankings: Usyk is #1 P4P, new leader in heavyweight after Fury's exit25.12.25, 09:56 • 4633 views

"It's much easier with Usyk than with footballers," Butkevych noted.

As it turned out, the club president did not lie, and the famous boxer debuted for Polissya literally on the second day in a match against Canadian Vancouver. Ruslan Rotan's proteges defeated their opponents with a score of 2:0, and Oleksandr replaced striker Mykola Haiduchyk in the 75th minute.

Ranking of the best boxers in the 21st century: Usyk outside the top 311.12.25, 03:14 • 4357 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
Canada
Spain
Oleksandr Usyk