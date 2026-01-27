Oleksandr Usyk in Polissya? Gennadiy Butkevych made an unexpected statement that quickly came true

The president of Polissya (Zhytomyr) football club, Hennadiy Butkevych, made a rather resonant statement during the team's training camp, which is taking place in Marbella, Spain. This was reported by UNN with reference to the club's official YouTube channel.

So, journalists asked Hennadiy Butkevych whether Oleksandr Usyk, the undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, had a chance to debut for their team. The president of the "wolves" answered quite clearly, dotting all the i's. His remark, perhaps, seemed somewhat ironic, as Butkevych compared Oleksandr to other footballers on his team.

The Ring's updated rankings: Usyk is #1 P4P, new leader in heavyweight after Fury's exit

"It's much easier with Usyk than with footballers," Butkevych noted.

As it turned out, the club president did not lie, and the famous boxer debuted for Polissya literally on the second day in a match against Canadian Vancouver. Ruslan Rotan's proteges defeated their opponents with a score of 2:0, and Oleksandr replaced striker Mykola Haiduchyk in the 75th minute.

Ranking of the best boxers in the 21st century: Usyk outside the top 3