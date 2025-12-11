Ranking of the best boxers in the 21st century: Usyk outside the top 3

World heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk (WBC, WBA, and IBF belts) ranked 4th in the rating of the best boxers regardless of weight category (P4P) in the 21st century according to the specialized publication The Ring. This is reported by UNN.

Another Ukrainian, world champion in three weight categories Vasyl Lomachenko, took 8th place in the list.

The rating was topped by American ex-world champion in five weight categories Floyd Mayweather. Second place went to Filipino Manny Pacquiao, and third to another American, Terence Crawford.

