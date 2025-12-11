$42.180.11
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 12098 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 16917 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 19231 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 18308 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 18714 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 22341 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 19881 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 19525 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 28394 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Ranking of the best boxers in the 21st century: Usyk outside the top 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Oleksandr Usyk took 4th place in The Ring's ranking of the best P4P boxers of the 21st century. Vasyl Lomachenko came in 8th, and Floyd Mayweather topped the ranking.

Ranking of the best boxers in the 21st century: Usyk outside the top 3

World heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk (WBC, WBA, and IBF belts) ranked 4th in the rating of the best boxers regardless of weight category (P4P) in the 21st century according to the specialized publication The Ring. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Another Ukrainian, world champion in three weight categories Vasyl Lomachenko, took 8th place in the list.

The rating was topped by American ex-world champion in five weight categories Floyd Mayweather. Second place went to Filipino Manny Pacquiao, and third to another American, Terence Crawford.

Recall

Serhiy Lapin, director of the team of WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk, announced the boxer's return to the ring in 2026.

Usyk lost the title of undisputed world champion: the Ukrainian vacated the WBO heavyweight championship belt17.11.25, 22:33 • 4497 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Vasyl Lomachenko