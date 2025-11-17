Usyk lost the title of undisputed world champion: the Ukrainian vacated the WBO heavyweight championship belt

Ukrainian boxer, WBA, WBO, WBC, IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk has relinquished his WBO title. This was reported by the organization on social media platform X, according to UNN.

"The WBO deeply honors a champion of such caliber both inside and outside the ring. Usyk embodies excellence, discipline, integrity, and patriotism. He is a source of pride for the people of Ukraine and a true global ambassador for boxing. We accept and respect his decision to relinquish the WBO heavyweight title. This is not a farewell, but, as his team put it, a respectful pause. The WBO's doors will always remain open for Oleksandr Usyk and his team," the statement reads.

The organization stated that it "extends its warmest wishes to Oleksandr, his family, and his entire team in all future personal and professional endeavors."

His place in WBO history and in the global boxing legacy is forever secured - the organization's statement reads.

WBO President Gustavo Oliveri emphasized that "the WBO expresses its deep respect, admiration, and gratitude to Oleksandr Usyk, the undefeated two-division WBO world champion, who has earned and demonstrated all the rights, privileges, and honor associated with the title of WBO Super Champion. His career is one of the most outstanding and historic in the modern era of boxing."

The organization also stressed that it had received official notification from Oleksandr Usyk's team regarding the future WBO heavyweight championship. After careful deliberation, Usyk decided to relinquish the title.

Usyk's next opponent was supposed to be a WBO contender. Initially, it was New Zealander Joseph Parker, but when Usyk, having requested a postponement of the fight from the organization, received approval, Parker was scheduled for a fight for the interim WBO title against Briton Fabio Wardley, in which the New Zealander lost.

Thus, Usyk was supposed to meet Wardley in the ring.

WBA world heavyweight boxing champion Fabio Wardley defeated interim WBO world champion Joseph Parker and became the holder of this belt.

Until this moment, Usyk was the undisputed world heavyweight champion - meaning he held all four major belts (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF).

