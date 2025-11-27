$42.300.10
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 2830 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 2980 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 5480 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 5828 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr Zima
12:53 PM • 7454 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 12189 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1
11:46 AM • 10381 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 10902 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM • 13550 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
November 27, 07:45 AM • 25451 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Putin demands US legal recognition of Russian occupation of Crimea and Donbas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Vladimir Putin stated that legal recognition of the Russian occupation of Crimea and Donbas should be a key issue in negotiations with the United States. He is ready to consider an updated package of proposals after the Ukraine-US talks in Geneva.

Putin demands US legal recognition of Russian occupation of Crimea and Donbas

The legal recognition of the Russian occupation of Crimea and Donbas should become one of the key issues in the upcoming negotiations between Russia and the United States, said Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reports UNN.

Details

Answering the question of how he feels about the American side being ready to recognize Crimea and Donbas as Russian de facto, but not de jure, Putin replied: "This should be the subject of our negotiations with the American side. This is one of the key points."

Recall

Putin stated that he received an updated package of proposals after the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Geneva. He is ready to consider it as a basis for further agreements, divided into 4 components.

There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan27.11.25, 16:12 • 5342 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Geneva
Crimea
United States
Ukraine