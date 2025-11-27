The legal recognition of the Russian occupation of Crimea and Donbas should become one of the key issues in the upcoming negotiations between Russia and the United States, said Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reports UNN.

Details

Answering the question of how he feels about the American side being ready to recognize Crimea and Donbas as Russian de facto, but not de jure, Putin replied: "This should be the subject of our negotiations with the American side. This is one of the key points."

Recall

Putin stated that he received an updated package of proposals after the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Geneva. He is ready to consider it as a basis for further agreements, divided into 4 components.

