Ukraine interested in meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump - Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

Ukraine expects concrete progress in the peace process and is interested in a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized that achieving a truce is extremely important for Ukraine.

Ukraine interested in meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump - Foreign Minister

Ukraine expects concrete progress in the peace process and is interested in a meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the United States, Donald Trump. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a briefing on Thursday, according to UNN.

Details

According to Andriy Sybiha, the Ukrainian side's expectation is "a concrete result for progress to occur." He emphasized that achieving a truce is extremely important for Ukraine, and all negotiation and diplomatic efforts are aimed at this.

The Ukrainian side is interested in contacts at the highest level of meetings. President Zelenskyy - President Trump. Because there are issues, the most sensitive issues, that can only be discussed at the level of leaders

- said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Sybiha, the Ukrainian side continues to work to ensure that negotiations continue and yield real results.

Addition

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which includes territorial concessions, restrictions on Ukraine's armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the United States began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. Following the initial 28-point peace plan of the US, reports indicated it was reduced to 19 points. Trump mentioned a figure of 22 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is "a common understanding of the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

American press reported on November 25, citing an unnamed American official, that the Ukrainian side had agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement.

This comes amid reports that Trump was pressuring Zelenskyy for a deal before American Thanksgiving, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions of territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Alla Kiosak

