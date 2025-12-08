$42.060.13
We don't like everything there: Zelenskyy on the draft peace plan, which was reduced from 28 to 20 points

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The President of Ukraine announced that the draft peace plan had been reduced from 28 to 20 points. It still contains provisions that do not suit Ukraine, and the questions are more for the Russians than for the Americans.

We don't like everything there: Zelenskyy on the draft peace plan, which was reduced from 28 to 20 points

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the peace plan project was reduced from 28 to 20 points, but it still contains points that do not satisfy Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"There were initially 28 points. In Geneva, we changed this direction. We were left with not 19, but 20 points after the Geneva meeting. After the Geneva meeting, we finalized the 20 in Miami and Florida together with the American delegation. After that, there were several meetings. And then the American delegation flew to Russia and returned with feedback from Russia. We discussed this agreement, or agreements, today with our partners in London. We will work on these 20 points. Not everything that our partners returned with pleases us. Although this issue is more about the Russians than the Americans," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that on Tuesday, everything would be done to send a review of the plan, and then of the agreement on security guarantees.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has no right to cede its own territories to Russia. The United States is looking for a compromise on this issue, as Ukraine does not want to give up anything.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Florida
London