NATO Secretary General revealed two things to pressure Russians if peace talks drag on or are fruitless

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of continuing the peace process regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and expressed hope that it would yield results. In the event of a prolonged or fruitless process, the best way to pressure the Russians is to do two things, the NATO Secretary General said before a meeting of Alliance foreign ministers on Wednesday, writes UNN.

When asked how to push Russia to compromise during peace talks, and whether these peace talks even make sense, because Russia does not want to compromise again, Rutte said: "The process is ongoing, we had successful meetings in Geneva and Miami between the American and Ukrainian teams, last night there was a meeting in Moscow. Again, I'm not going to comment on every step of the way."

"It is important that the peace process continues, I hope it will lead to results. And if it takes too long or does not lead to results, the best way to put pressure on the Russians is to do two things," the NATO Secretary General said.

According to him, "first, make sure that the Russians understand that the flow of weapons to Ukraine will continue." "That's what's happening today. Thanks to the US, thanks to the Europeans, the US is sending its most important equipment to Ukraine, paid for by Canada and European allies, but also Europe and Canada are doing a lot bilaterally."

"And secondly, it is to ensure that economic sanctions are effective, that they are working. That is what is happening. The US and Europe are working together to maximize the impact on the Russian economy through sanctions. This is the best way to change Putin's calculations, and in the meantime, of course, we hope that this will end sooner rather than later, because, as the President of the United States said, this meat grinder must stop, and I fully agree with him," Rutte pointed out.

