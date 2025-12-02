Zelenskyy on the "peace plan": there are currently 20 points that were worked out in Geneva and refined in Florida

$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 22419 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 22682 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 17355 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 18950 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 52176 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 49672 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59391 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 50156 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 45844 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVADecember 2, 07:07 AM • 32051 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNNDecember 2, 07:31 AM • 20733 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - ReutersDecember 2, 09:30 AM • 19860 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideo10:45 AM • 9048 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 5762 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 4028 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 3616 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 38701 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 40921 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 97283 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 72082 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 88107 views
Zelenskyy on the "peace plan": there are currently 20 points that were worked out in Geneva and refined in Florida

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced 20 points of the "peace plan" that were worked out in Geneva and refined in Florida.

Zelenskyy on the "peace plan": there are currently 20 points that were worked out in Geneva and refined in Florida

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are currently 20 points of a "peace plan" that were worked out in Geneva and finalized during negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Florida. Zelenskyy made this statement during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Tuesday, as reported by UNN.

There are currently 20 points that were worked out in Geneva, and finalized in Florida. Some things still need to be worked out from what I've seen. America is taking big steps to end the war. In one way or another, our task, I am sure, is our common task for everyone in Europe, - to truly end the war, and not just get a pause in hostilities

- said Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during his visit to Ireland that he had received a detailed report from the Ukrainian delegation after all peace talks in the United States, which included discussions with intelligence agencies, - on the main accents of the American side and instructed to continue "the most constructive work with President Trump's team, as well as with European partners".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

