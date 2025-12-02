Zelenskyy on the "peace plan": there are currently 20 points that were worked out in Geneva and refined in Florida

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are currently 20 points of a "peace plan" that were worked out in Geneva and finalized during negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Florida. Zelenskyy made this statement during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Tuesday, as reported by UNN.

There are currently 20 points that were worked out in Geneva, and finalized in Florida. Some things still need to be worked out from what I've seen. America is taking big steps to end the war. In one way or another, our task, I am sure, is our common task for everyone in Europe, - to truly end the war, and not just get a pause in hostilities - said Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during his visit to Ireland that he had received a detailed report from the Ukrainian delegation after all peace talks in the United States, which included discussions with intelligence agencies, - on the main accents of the American side and instructed to continue "the most constructive work with President Trump's team, as well as with European partners".