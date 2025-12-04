$42.330.01
Trump: Kyiv and Moscow could have reached peace agreements earlier, but chose not to

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Donald Trump stated that Ukraine and Russia had the opportunity to reach agreements on ending the war earlier, but "in their wisdom chose not to." He believes that the best time to conclude a peace agreement was when he spoke about the absence of maps.

Trump: Kyiv and Moscow could have reached peace agreements earlier, but chose not to

US President Donald Trump stated that Kyiv and Moscow allegedly had the opportunity to reach agreements on ending the war earlier, but "in their wisdom decided not to do so." The best time to conclude a peace agreement was when he spoke about the absence of maps. This is reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast of the White House.

Details

During a briefing at the White House, Donald Trump emphasized that he considers the war a tragedy that could have been avoided. Recalling his past attempts to encourage the parties to negotiate, he noted that he saw no "advantages" in them that would justify the continuation of the conflict.

You know, when I was in this office and talking about "maps" - I said: you don't have maps. That's when the deal should have been made. I thought that time was a much better moment for a settlement. But they, in their wisdom, decided not to do so. Now they have many factors against them

- said the US President.

These words were uttered against the backdrop of discussions about a new US peace plan, developed by Trump's team, which, according to him, had already been discussed during a "pretty good meeting" between his special representative and son-in-law and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Recall

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which provides for territorial concessions, restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the United States began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point peace plan of the United States, according to reports, was reduced to 19 points. Trump named the figure of 22 points.

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Geneva
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv