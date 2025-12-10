Russia and the US have allegedly "agreed" to continue working on ending the war in Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country, Sergey Lavrov, reports UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

There is a fundamental understanding that a stable settlement is impossible without eradicating the root causes of the crisis - stated the head of the aggressor country's foreign ministry.

He also positively assessed the work of US President Donald Trump and his so-called "peace plan."

Additionally

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Europe should not count on negotiations with Russia, as its elites seek Russia's "strategic defeat."

Furthermore, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they support American attempts to find a peaceful settlement to Russia's war against Ukraine, but emphasized the lack of intention to make new compromises.

Recall

Earlier, American media reported that changes to the "peace plan" that emerged from meetings between American and Ukrainian negotiators in Geneva could lead to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejecting the proposal without detailed consideration.