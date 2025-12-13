$42.270.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US Special Envoy Witkoff to travel to Berlin for meeting with Zelensky and European leaders - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Berlin this weekend to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and leaders of European countries. He will also hold meetings with his counterparts from France, Great Britain, and Germany.

US Special Envoy Witkoff to travel to Berlin for meeting with Zelensky and European leaders - WSJ

Special Envoy of the United States of America Steve Witkoff will travel to Berlin this weekend to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing officials, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on Sunday and Monday, Steve Witkoff will also hold meetings with his counterparts from France, Great Britain, and Germany.

What is known about the "peace plan" for Ukraine

In November, Axios, citing American and Russian officials, reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump was secretly developing a new 28-point plan with Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff discussed it with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

US President Donald Trump sent a high-ranking Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume dialogue on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Later, Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan for Ukraine. The document provides for territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

On November 23, meetings of representatives of Ukraine, European countries, and the United States took place in Geneva. During these meetings, Washington's proposal for a "peace plan" to end Russia's war against Ukraine and proposals from Kyiv and European states were discussed.

On November 30, an American-Ukrainian meeting took place in Miami, Florida, the second such meeting after the talks in Geneva.

The Ukrainian delegation was headed by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. According to him, the Ukrainian side is working under clear directives from the President of Ukraine: protecting the state's interests, substantive dialogue, and promoting decisions developed during the meetings in Geneva.

On December 2, a meeting took place in Moscow between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, also attended by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Russian leader's envoy Kirill Dmitriev. It lasted almost 5 hours.

After the meeting, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov reported that several options for a plan to resolve the war in Ukraine were discussed in the Kremlin. Currently, there is no compromise option: some of the American side's proposals are acceptable to Russia, while others are not.

On the night of December 6 (Kyiv time), US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner met with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Miami. The parties discussed the limits of security agreements, mechanisms for deterring aggression, and a post-war reconstruction plan, emphasizing that progress depends on real steps by the Russian Federation towards de-escalation.

High-ranking officials from the US, Ukraine, France, Germany, and the UK planned to meet on Saturday, December 13, in Paris to discuss US President Donald Trump's peace plan, which includes territorial losses for Ukraine.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that Donald Trump's administration is ready to send a representative to a meeting in Europe to sign a peace agreement if there is a "real chance" of concluding it.

On the night of December 13, it became known that the international meeting on Ukraine, scheduled for Saturday, December 13, in Paris, was canceled. It was supposed to discuss US President Donald Trump's peace plan.

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 15 for an exchange of views on peace talks and economic issues. European leaders and representatives of the EU and NATO will join the discussions.

Vita Zelenetska

