In Germany, a defense group dedicated to the details of security guarantees is being prepared - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a defense group is preparing to work in Germany, focusing on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine, UNN reports.

A defense group is preparing to work in Germany, dedicated to the details of security guarantees for Ukraine. From the Ukrainian side, the group is headed by Lieutenant General Hnatov, with representatives of our army, intelligence, and security forces participating. - the Head of State announced.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit Berlin on Monday. He will meet with the German Chancellor and representatives of Great Britain and France.