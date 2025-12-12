In Germany, a defense group dedicated to the details of security guarantees is being prepared - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a defense group in Germany, which will work on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine. The group will be headed by Lieutenant General Hnatov and will include representatives of the Ukrainian army, intelligence, and security forces.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a defense group is preparing to work in Germany, focusing on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine, UNN reports.
A defense group is preparing to work in Germany, dedicated to the details of security guarantees for Ukraine. From the Ukrainian side, the group is headed by Lieutenant General Hnatov, with representatives of our army, intelligence, and security forces participating.
Zelenskyy to visit Berlin on Monday with many European leaders - German government12.12.25, 20:26 • 976 views
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit Berlin on Monday. He will meet with the German Chancellor and representatives of Great Britain and France.