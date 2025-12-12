In Germany, a defense group dedicated to the details of security guarantees is being prepared - Zelenskyy

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
06:15 PM • 2722 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
05:00 PM • 6832 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
01:33 PM • 13568 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 19877 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 24155 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 35230 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 28398 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 23071 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 23202 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 24143 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3m/s
87%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 20290 views
Russian "war economy" has exhausted its resources: intelligence reveals signsDecember 12, 11:11 AM • 9002 views
Battle for Kupyansk: Defense Forces confirm blocking of Russians in the cityDecember 12, 11:30 AM • 16090 views
Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVADecember 12, 12:07 PM • 22236 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 19259 views
Publications
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals05:56 PM • 3598 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 24155 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 19368 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 35231 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 72332 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 19368 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 20379 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 49856 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 43811 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 48604 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Tu-95

In Germany, a defense group dedicated to the details of security guarantees is being prepared - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

President Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a defense group in Germany, which will work on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine. The group will be headed by Lieutenant General Hnatov and will include representatives of the Ukrainian army, intelligence, and security forces.

In Germany, a defense group dedicated to the details of security guarantees is being prepared - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a defense group is preparing to work in Germany, focusing on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine, UNN reports.

A defense group is preparing to work in Germany, dedicated to the details of security guarantees for Ukraine. From the Ukrainian side, the group is headed by Lieutenant General Hnatov, with representatives of our army, intelligence, and security forces participating.

- the Head of State announced.

Zelenskyy to visit Berlin on Monday with many European leaders - German government12.12.25, 20:26 • 976 views

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit Berlin on Monday. He will meet with the German Chancellor and representatives of Great Britain and France.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
France
Great Britain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Berlin