Zelenskyy to visit Berlin on Monday with many European leaders - German government

06:15 PM • 752 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
05:00 PM • 3520 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
01:33 PM • 12077 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 18140 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 22158 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 33750 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 27505 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 22864 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 22974 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 24018 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - PoliticoDecember 12, 09:01 AM • 22708 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 18854 views
Battle for Kupyansk: Defense Forces confirm blocking of Russians in the cityDecember 12, 11:30 AM • 15063 views
Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVADecember 12, 12:07 PM • 21194 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 17163 views
Publications
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals05:56 PM • 1402 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 22169 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 17359 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 33757 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 71421 views
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 17359 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 18991 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 48776 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 43410 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 48205 views
Zelenskyy to visit Berlin on Monday with many European leaders - German government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 15 for an exchange of views on peace talks and economic issues. European leaders and representatives of the EU and NATO will join the discussions.

Zelenskyy to visit Berlin on Monday with many European leaders - German government

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, December 15, for an "exchange of views on the state of peace negotiations in Ukraine." This is stated on the website of the German government, reports UNN.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday for German-Ukrainian economic talks and an exchange of views on the state of peace negotiations in Ukraine.

- the report says.

It is noted that numerous European heads of state and government, as well as high-ranking representatives of the EU and NATO, will join the discussions in the evening.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit Berlin on Monday. He will meet with the German Chancellor and representatives of Great Britain and France.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
NATO
Friedrich Merz
European Union
France
Great Britain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Berlin