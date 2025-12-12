Zelenskyy to visit Berlin on Monday with many European leaders - German government

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, December 15, for an "exchange of views on the state of peace negotiations in Ukraine." This is stated on the website of the German government, reports UNN.

It is noted that numerous European heads of state and government, as well as high-ranking representatives of the EU and NATO, will join the discussions in the evening.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit Berlin on Monday. He will meet with the German Chancellor and representatives of Great Britain and France.