Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna

Ukraine managed to ensure that a controversial amnesty clause, which caused the most concern regarding justice and Russia's accountability, was removed from the peace plan proposed by the United States. This was stated in an interview with DW by Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Markarova noted, after a round of negotiations in Geneva, the Ukrainian delegation managed to reach a number of fundamental agreements regarding a future peace agreement with Russia.

According to her, Ukraine, in particular, managed to achieve the exclusion of the clause on the so-called "full amnesty" from the peace plan that the administration of US President Donald Trump proposed as part of negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This particular point was the most debatable and caused a wave of criticism and speculation in Ukrainian society.

I can unequivocally say: the issue of amnesty is not included in the final 19 points. This point is not there because it is extremely controversial and concerns the issue of justice. - Markarova emphasized.

The removal of this provision means that Russia and its military can still be held accountable for war crimes committed against Ukraine.

In addition, Markarova highly praised the work of the chief American negotiator, Dan Driscoll, noting his "correct moral compass" and deep understanding of the situation on the battlefield. According to her, Driscoll will visit Kyiv in the near future to continue consultations.

The Ambassador of Ukraine emphasized that the negotiations "are not yet over," referring to the Ukrainian delegation heading to Moscow.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the initial 28-point peace plan developed by the US had been refined to include additional proposals from both sides, and now only a few points remain on which there are disagreements. He added that he hopes to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin soon regarding the peace plan.