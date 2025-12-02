Zelenskyy expects communication from the American side following the results of meetings in Moscow

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects communication from the American side following the meetings of US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Russia. Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Tuesday, UNN reports.

There will be a meeting of the American delegation in Russia. We will wait for appropriate signals from them. They want to report to us immediately after their meeting. I think that future and subsequent steps depend on these signals. The steps will change throughout today. I think hourly. We will receive signals. If the signals work out, if it's "fair play" with our partners, then maybe we will meet with the American delegation very soon. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the level at which the meeting will be held depends on the signals.

If the signals provide an opportunity and a chance for quick decisions, then the level will be higher. - added the President.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are currently 20 points of the "peace plan" that were worked out in Geneva and finalized at the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Florida.

US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin for a meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin. The negotiations will discuss a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Trump's special envoy will hand over a new version of the plan to the Russian side.