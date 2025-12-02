$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.
Zelenskyy expects communication from the American side following the results of meetings in Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is awaiting signals from the American side after the meeting of Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Russia. Ukraine's future steps will depend on these signals, which may lead to a quick meeting with the American delegation.

Zelenskyy expects communication from the American side following the results of meetings in Moscow

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects communication from the American side following the meetings of US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Russia. Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Tuesday, UNN reports.

There will be a meeting of the American delegation in Russia. We will wait for appropriate signals from them. They want to report to us immediately after their meeting. I think that future and subsequent steps depend on these signals. The steps will change throughout today. I think hourly. We will receive signals. If the signals work out, if it's "fair play" with our partners, then maybe we will meet with the American delegation very soon.

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the level at which the meeting will be held depends on the signals.

If the signals provide an opportunity and a chance for quick decisions, then the level will be higher.

- added the President.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are currently 20 points of the "peace plan" that were worked out in Geneva and finalized at the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Florida.

US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin for a meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin. The negotiations will discuss a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Trump's special envoy will hand over a new version of the plan to the Russian side.

Politics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Republic of Ireland
Geneva
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Florida