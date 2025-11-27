Ukrainian team in contact with American: Sybiha announced a new round of negotiations

The Ukrainian side remains in contact with the American side and is preparing for a new round of negotiations on a peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, during a briefing on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

The goal of these discussions is to define concrete steps to bring about a peaceful settlement.

The Ukrainian negotiating team is working, it is in contact with the American team. In the near future, we should probably expect future or regular contacts to discuss concrete steps on how to bring a just peace to Ukraine. - said Sybiha.

The Minister noted that the efforts of the American president are aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Addition

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which provides for territorial concessions, restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the United States began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point peace plan of the United States was reportedly reduced to 19 points. Trump named the figure of 22 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is "a common understanding regarding the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

American press reported on November 25, citing an unnamed American official, that the Ukrainian side had agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement.

This comes amid reports that Trump was pressuring Zelenskyy for a deal by the American Thanksgiving holiday, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions of territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.