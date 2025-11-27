They will continue to bring closer the points that we have based on the results of Geneva: Zelenskyy on the upcoming meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian team, together with American representatives, will continue to bring the points we have from the results of Geneva closer to a form that will lead to peace and security guarantees at the end of the week. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Our team, together with American representatives, will continue to bring the points we have from the results of Geneva closer to a form that will lead to peace and security guarantees this week – at the end of the week. There will be a meeting of delegations. The Ukrainian delegation will be well prepared and focused on substantive work. - said Zelenskyy.

He added that Ukraine is currently in contact with the American side and with European friends.

I inform our partners in other parts of the world, and I thank them for supporting our sovereignty, our state. At the same time, we are doing everything to ensure that Ukraine has sufficient defense support. - Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak stated that at the end of this week, the joint work of the Ukrainian and American delegations will continue. Kyiv is preparing for a constructive conversation to "achieve tangible progress in defining steps to end the war."

Context

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which provides for territorial concessions, restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the US held talks in Geneva. They lasted on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point US peace plan was reduced to 19 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is a "common understanding of the key terms of the agreement," and a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US "at the earliest possible date in November" is expected to reach an agreement with Trump.