They will continue to bring closer the points that we have based on the results of Geneva: Zelenskyy on the upcoming meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the USA

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
06:30 PM • 2872 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
05:31 PM • 4308 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 15472 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 22744 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 15888 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 23154 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 18234 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 13051 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 16778 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
November 27, 11:46 AM • 11829 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
4m/s
84%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhotoNovember 27, 09:33 AM • 26106 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhotoNovember 27, 11:52 AM • 22909 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 15807 views
Budanov spoke about Biletskyi's role in the air breakthrough to the besieged Azovstal in Mariupol02:52 PM • 8100 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 12894 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 13057 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 15478 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 22749 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 23157 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 15961 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Cyril Ramaphosa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 26425 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 47603 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 81157 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 96767 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 96266 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Boeing Starliner
Social network
Gold

They will continue to bring closer the points that we have based on the results of Geneva: Zelenskyy on the upcoming meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3698 views

President Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian team, together with American representatives, will continue to bring the points of the Geneva agreements closer to a form that will lead to a path of peace and security guarantees. The negotiations, which will take place at the end of the week, aim to achieve tangible progress in defining steps to end the war.

They will continue to bring closer the points that we have based on the results of Geneva: Zelenskyy on the upcoming meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian team, together with American representatives, will continue to bring the points we have from the results of Geneva closer to a form that will lead to peace and security guarantees at the end of the week. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Our team, together with American representatives, will continue to bring the points we have from the results of Geneva closer to a form that will lead to peace and security guarantees this week – at the end of the week. There will be a meeting of delegations. The Ukrainian delegation will be well prepared and focused on substantive work.

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that Ukraine is currently in contact with the American side and with European friends.

I inform our partners in other parts of the world, and I thank them for supporting our sovereignty, our state. At the same time, we are doing everything to ensure that Ukraine has sufficient defense support.

- Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak stated that at the end of this week, the joint work of the Ukrainian and American delegations will continue. Kyiv is preparing for a constructive conversation to "achieve tangible progress in defining steps to end the war."

Context

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which provides for territorial concessions, restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the US held talks in Geneva. They lasted on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point US peace plan was reduced to 19 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is a "common understanding of the key terms of the agreement," and a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US "at the earliest possible date in November" is expected to reach an agreement with Trump.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
US Elections
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Geneva
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine