Putin stated his readiness to base possible agreements on the "Geneva points"

Exclusive
02:27 PM • 1100 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 1374 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 3138 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 3906 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr Zima
12:53 PM • 6230 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 11423 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1
11:46 AM • 10144 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 10786 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM • 13464 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
November 27, 07:45 AM • 25325 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 16331 views
Bosnia and Herzegovina did not allow the plane of the Hungarian Foreign Minister to land: the reason became knownNovember 27, 06:53 AM • 3670 views
In Ternopil, an 18-year-old student fell from a dormitory window and diedNovember 27, 07:34 AM • 5724 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 16831 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 11200 views
Publications
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 1092 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 3124 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl study
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to try
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 16503 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 43995 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 77846 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 93781 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 93453 views
Putin stated his readiness to base possible agreements on the "Geneva points"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

Putin stated that he received an updated package of proposals after negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Geneva. He is ready to consider it as a basis for further agreements, divided into 4 components.

Putin stated his readiness to base possible agreements on the "Geneva points"

After negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Geneva, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he had received an updated package of proposals from the parties and was allegedly ready to consider it as a basis for further agreements. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During a conversation with journalists, Putin said: "After the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Geneva, they decided among themselves that all these 28 points should be divided into 4 components. All this was handed over to us, and in general, we agree that this can be laid as the basis for future agreements."

Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry26.11.25, 16:38 • 11163 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Geneva
United States
Ukraine