After negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Geneva, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he had received an updated package of proposals from the parties and was allegedly ready to consider it as a basis for further agreements. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During a conversation with journalists, Putin said: "After the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Geneva, they decided among themselves that all these 28 points should be divided into 4 components. All this was handed over to us, and in general, we agree that this can be laid as the basis for future agreements."

Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry