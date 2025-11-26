Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it supports American attempts to find a peaceful settlement to Russia's war against Ukraine, but emphasized the lack of intention to make new compromises and added that it remains committed to the agreements reached in Alaska. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov, writes UNN.

Details

There can be no talk of any concessions, no surrender of our approaches to the key points of solving the tasks set before us, including in the context of the SVO. – Ryabkov stated.

Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points

He also emphasized that Russia does not abandon the goals of the so-called "special military operation."

Ryabkov added that the concessions and details of the document that Russia made during the meeting in Alaska are key.

Europe should not expect Russia to rush to the negotiating table with it - Lavrov

Lavrov's deputy noted that the new document, which will later be presented to the Russian leadership, should be discussed not online, but in person, as these are very important negotiations.

In addition, Ryabkov emphasized that Russia is committed to the ideas and points of the negotiations that were agreed upon in Anchorage, and will adhere to these agreements in the future.

Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYT