Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYT

Changes to the "peace plan" that emerged from meetings between American and Ukrainian negotiators in Geneva could lead to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejecting the proposal without detailed consideration. This was reported by The New York Times, citing unnamed White House sources, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Washington confirmed that US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll met with a Russian delegation in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday to discuss the latest version of US President Donald Trump's peace plan for Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation was also in Abu Dhabi and maintained contact with Driscoll.

There are a few minor details that still need to be clarified, but they (the Ukrainians - ed.) have agreed to a peace deal. - the media quotes an unnamed American official.

At the same time, the authors indicate that there are currently no signs that Russia is ready to support the US proposal. Thus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Tuesday that Russia expects an "interim" version of the peace plan, agreed upon by Kyiv and its European allies.

"If the plan 'erases' what Mr. Lavrov called 'the spirit and letter of Anchorage' - a reference to the August meeting in Alaska where Mr. Trump endorsed Russia's approach to ending the conflict - then 'it will be a fundamentally different situation,' Lavrov said, suggesting that Russia would resist any deviation from the maximalist positions that were in the original plan," the article says.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the initial 28-point peace plan developed by the US has been refined with additional proposals from both sides, and now only a few points remain on which there are disagreements. He added that he hopes to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin soon regarding the peace plan.

