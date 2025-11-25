US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll to visit Kyiv this week - OP

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
04:32 PM • 11034 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 19115 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 18134 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 17683 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 16031 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM • 13415 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM • 13469 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 28241 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:06 PM • 13739 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
November 25, 01:00 PM • 11825 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1m/s
95%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Woman blocked access to a shelter in Kyiv because she set it up herself: she was held accountable - policePhotoNovember 25, 01:17 PM • 10820 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: Novus logistics center damaged, dead and woundedPhotoNovember 25, 01:56 PM • 7310 views
Dozens and dozens of shootdowns: Ihnat revealed details of air defense operations on the night of November 25November 25, 02:00 PM • 7506 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 13931 views
Ukrainian actor and set designer Vadym Tupchii died in Kyiv from a Russian strike on November 25November 25, 02:52 PM • 8804 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 28241 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 38125 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 89229 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 118524 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 107074 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 13959 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 50129 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 68832 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 69759 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 76856 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Forbes
Shahed-136
TikTok

US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll to visit Kyiv this week - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak announced the visit of US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll to Kyiv this week. The visit aims to finalize steps to end the bloodshed, based on agreements reached in Geneva.

US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll to visit Kyiv this week - OP

US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll will visit Kyiv this week. This was reported by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, informs UNN.

Details

"I just spoke with US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll. Thank you for the substance and constructiveness! As determined by President Trump, we expect Mr. Secretary of the Army in Kyiv this week, and are ready to continue working as quickly as possible to finalize the steps necessary to end the bloodshed," Yermak wrote.

He emphasized that the parties "have a good foundation laid in Geneva, and President Zelenskyy and the entire team in Kyiv are fully committed to further work."

Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace. We are grateful to the United States for all its support

- emphasized the head of the OP.

He assured that "the meeting of the presidents will be prepared thoroughly and promptly on our part."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the initial 28-point peace plan developed by the US has been refined to include additional proposals from both sides, and now only a few points remain on which there are disagreements. He added that he hopes to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin soon regarding the peace plan.

Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi25.11.25, 14:32 • 10351 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Geneva
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kyiv