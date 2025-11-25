US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll to visit Kyiv this week - OP

US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll will visit Kyiv this week. This was reported by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, informs UNN.

Details

"I just spoke with US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll. Thank you for the substance and constructiveness! As determined by President Trump, we expect Mr. Secretary of the Army in Kyiv this week, and are ready to continue working as quickly as possible to finalize the steps necessary to end the bloodshed," Yermak wrote.

He emphasized that the parties "have a good foundation laid in Geneva, and President Zelenskyy and the entire team in Kyiv are fully committed to further work."

Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace. We are grateful to the United States for all its support - emphasized the head of the OP.

He assured that "the meeting of the presidents will be prepared thoroughly and promptly on our part."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the initial 28-point peace plan developed by the US has been refined to include additional proposals from both sides, and now only a few points remain on which there are disagreements. He added that he hopes to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin soon regarding the peace plan.

