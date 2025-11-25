Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi

$42.370.10
11:46 AM • 4082 views
Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinicPhoto
10:50 AM • 9700 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
10:00 AM • 21561 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
09:24 AM • 18824 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 27130 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 35053 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 32057 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 28231 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 46522 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 71318 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
CPD: Russians suffer from drug shortages due to war and sanctionsNovember 25, 03:06 AM • 5902 views
Enemy's night attack on Kyiv region resulted in a fatality in Bila Tserkva communityNovember 25, 03:32 AM • 8190 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideoNovember 25, 05:36 AM • 60813 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed08:01 AM • 41700 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 30037 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
10:00 AM • 21568 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 75253 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
November 24, 01:47 PM • 103460 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:20 PM • 93668 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
November 24, 07:12 AM • 99694 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Kyiv Oblast
Europe
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 30188 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 62398 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 63767 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 71117 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 80436 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
S-400 missile system

Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held successful talks with Russian officials in the UAE. Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov is also in Abu Dhabi for meetings.

Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi

Talks between US Army Minister Dan Driscoll during his visit to the UAE, where he met with Russian officials on Monday and Tuesday, are going well, his spokesman said. Amid reports of his expected talks with Ukrainian officials, it became known that the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, is also in Abu Dhabi for meetings, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Driscoll held talks with Russian officials late Monday night and throughout Tuesday, said Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Tolbert, Driscoll's spokesman.

"The talks are going well, and we remain optimistic," Tolbert said.

According to a person familiar with the matter, "the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, is also in Abu Dhabi for meetings." Ukrainian military intelligence did not respond to Bloomberg News' requests for comment.

CBS News was the first to report on Driscoll's talks, and the Financial Times reported on Budanov's expected meetings in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Moscow expects the US to present an interim version of the plan after its completion, following coordination with Europeans and Ukrainians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Addition

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which includes territorial concessions, restrictions on Ukraine's armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the US began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point peace plan of the US was reduced to 19 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is a "common understanding regarding the key terms of the agreement," and a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

This comes amid reports that Trump pressured Zelenskyy for a deal before the American Thanksgiving Day, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions of territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Marco Rubio
Geneva
Financial Times
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine