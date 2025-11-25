$42.370.10
Europe should not expect Russia to rush to the negotiating table with it - Lavrov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1034 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Europe should not count on negotiations with Russia, as its elites seek Russia's "strategic defeat." He also noted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his entourage are making contradictory statements regarding the US peace plan.

Europe should not expect Russia to rush to the negotiating table with it - Lavrov

Europe should not expect Russia to rush to the negotiating table with it. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with the YouTube channel of the Franco-Russian Dialogue association, reports UNN.

Details

Lavrov clarified that Europe's line on Ukraine "no one listens to," because its elites have put an end to the conviction of inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Russia.

The European authorities only pretended to be benevolent before the Ukrainian conflict, but in reality they always wanted "harm and trouble" for Russia 

- added the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

In addition, according to him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his entourage are making contradictory statements regarding the US peace plan.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says in Istanbul that he is ready to discuss this plan and agree on some acceptable formulations. His representatives say that this is out of the question 

- added the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Recall

Bloomberg reported that national security advisers made significant progress late Sunday, "reducing the initial plan to a smaller list of key points to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible."

According to Reuters, after Sunday's talks, the United States and Ukraine "continued with negotiations" in Geneva on Monday to develop a mutually acceptable peace plan, agreeing on changes to the US proposal, which Kyiv and its European allies viewed as a wish list for the Kremlin.

Later today, President Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation was returning home, and he was awaiting a full report tonight on the progress of the Geneva talks and the key accents of the partners.

Negotiations will continue at the working level in the coming days, the Presidential Office told Bloomberg.

Antonina Tumanova

