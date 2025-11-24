$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
02:30 PM • 3210 views
The Kremlin stated that the provisions of the EU peace plan are "unconstructive and unsuitable for Russia."

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1034 views

Yuriy Ushakov, aide to the head of the Kremlin, stated that the provisions of the European peace plan are not suitable for Russia. At the same time, Russia is familiar with one of the variants of the US peace plan, many provisions of which are acceptable.

The Kremlin stated that the provisions of the EU peace plan are "unconstructive and unsuitable for Russia."

The Kremlin is aware of the European peace plan - its provisions are not suitable for the Russian Federation. This was reported by the assistant head of the Kremlin, Yuriy Ushakov, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

The Kremlin is aware of the European peace plan, its provisions are unconstructive and not suitable for the Russian Federation.

- Ushakov emphasized.

He added that the Russian Federation is familiar with one of the options for the US peace plan, but there have been no concrete negotiations on it.

Many provisions of the US peace plan, discussed in Alaska, are acceptable to the Russian Federation.

- Ushakov added.

According to the Kremlin's advisor, "there are many speculations around the peace plan for Ukraine, the Russian Federation only trusts information received directly from the US."

In addition, Ushakov assumes that "the US will contact the Russian Federation in the near future to discuss the details of the peace plan in person, but there are no concrete agreements yet."

Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT24.11.25, 16:30 • 3222 views

Recall

Bloomberg reported that national security advisers made significant progress late Sunday, "reducing the initial plan to a smaller list of key points to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible."

According to Reuters, after Sunday's talks, on Monday, the United States and Ukraine "continued with negotiations" in Geneva with the aim of developing a mutually acceptable peace plan, agreeing on changes to the US proposal, which Kyiv and its European allies considered a wish list for the Kremlin.

Later today, President Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation was returning home, and he was awaiting a full report tonight on the progress of the negotiations in Geneva and the key accents of the partners.

Negotiations will continue at the working level in the coming days, the Presidential Office told Bloomberg.

Antonina Tumanova

