Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3180 views

The initial 28-point US peace plan between Ukraine and Russia was reduced to 19 points following negotiations on Sunday. European leaders expressed concerns about some parts of the plan, particularly the demands for sanctions against Moscow and the freezing of Russian sovereign assets.

Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
t.me/ermaka2022

The initial 28-point US peace plan between Ukraine and Russia was reduced to 19 points following Sunday's talks, citing sources, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

As people familiar with the discussions told the Financial Times, Sunday's talks resulted in the peace plan being reduced from an initial 28 to 19 points.

- the publication says.

The people, as indicated, did not specify which elements were removed. Before the talks, European leaders expressed concerns about some parts of the plan, including demands for sanctions against Moscow and the freezing of Russian sovereign assets, which, they said, should be decided by the EU.

Recall

Bloomberg reported that national security advisers made significant progress late Sunday, "reducing the initial plan to a smaller list of key points to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible."

According to Reuters, after Sunday's talks, on Monday, the United States and Ukraine "continued with negotiations" in Geneva with the aim of developing a mutually acceptable peace plan, agreeing on changes to the US proposal, which Kyiv and its European allies considered a Kremlin wish list.

Later today, President Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation was returning home, and he was awaiting a full report tonight on the progress of the talks in Geneva and the key accents of the partners.

Negotiations will continue at the working level in the coming days, the OP told Bloomberg.

Julia Shramko

