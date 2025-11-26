Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points

US President Donald Trump hinted that the initial 28-point US peace plan has been reduced to 22 points. He stated this to reporters aboard Air Force One, writes UNN.

“Well, it was just a map. All it was, was a map. It wasn’t a plan. It was a concept. And from there, they look at each of the 28 points, and then there are 22 left. Many of them have been resolved, and actually very favorably. So we’ll see what happens next,” - said Trump.

When asked if the deadline for Russia and Ukraine to reach a compromise in resolving the issue of ending the war had changed, Trump replied that there was no deadline for him.

Addition

On November 20, Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia, which includes territorial concessions, restrictions on Ukraine's armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the United States began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point US peace plan was reduced to 19 points.

Following the meeting with the US in Geneva, the Ukrainian delegation stated that there was a "common understanding of the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

On November 25, the American press reported, citing an unnamed American official, that the Ukrainian side had agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement.

This comes amid reports that Trump was pressuring Zelenskyy for a deal before American Thanksgiving, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions on territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.