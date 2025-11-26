$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 4878 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 3628 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 5200 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 19525 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 36560 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 29123 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 27729 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 23692 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM • 16079 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM • 15542 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4.1m/s
89%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: seven wounded, high-rise buildings and infrastructure damagedPhotoVideoNovember 25, 09:43 PM • 11025 views
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 12, with 7 high-rise buildings damagedPhotoVideoNovember 25, 10:51 PM • 17682 views
Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"November 26, 01:00 AM • 16509 views
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYT02:31 AM • 12560 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPD03:33 AM • 11264 views
Publications
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 4822 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 36822 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 45990 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 96285 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 125999 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
White House
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 19104 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 53962 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 72254 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 72982 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 79931 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
The Diplomat
9K720 Iskander

Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5200 views

US President Donald Trump announced the reduction of the initial 28-point peace plan to 22 points.

Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points

US President Donald Trump hinted that the initial 28-point US peace plan has been reduced to 22 points. He stated this to reporters aboard Air Force One, writes UNN.

“Well, it was just a map. All it was, was a map. It wasn’t a plan. It was a concept. And from there, they look at each of the 28 points, and then there are 22 left. Many of them have been resolved, and actually very favorably. So we’ll see what happens next,”

- said Trump.

When asked if the deadline for Russia and Ukraine to reach a compromise in resolving the issue of ending the war had changed, Trump replied that there was no deadline for him.

Addition

On November 20, Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia, which includes territorial concessions, restrictions on Ukraine's armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the United States began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point US peace plan was reduced to 19 points.

Following the meeting with the US in Geneva, the Ukrainian delegation stated that there was a "common understanding of the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

On November 25, the American press reported, citing an unnamed American official, that the Ukrainian side had agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement.

This comes amid reports that Trump was pressuring Zelenskyy for a deal before American Thanksgiving, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions on territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio
Geneva
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine