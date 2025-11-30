$42.190.00
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
10:20 AM • 11100 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 15078 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressed
November 29, 06:27 PM • 25068 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - Zelenskyy
November 29, 05:13 PM • 35338 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 28891 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29
November 29, 03:10 PM • 26143 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 23211 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 17783 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 16931 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
Meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations on steps to achieve peace: Umerov wrote and deleted a post

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

Initially, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council reported on clear directives and priorities agreed with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But later he deleted this post.

Meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations on steps to achieve peace: Umerov wrote and deleted a post

A meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and the American side on steps to achieve peace has begun in the United States. This was reported by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

As Umerov noted, he is in constant contact with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We have clear directives and priorities - protecting Ukrainian interests, substantive dialogue, and moving forward based on the achievements made in Geneva. We are working for real peace for Ukraine and guaranteed security

- stated the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

He added that the delegation would report to the President of Ukraine on the results of today's meetings.

Updated: Later, the post about the start of the meeting unexpectedly disappeared from Umerov's Telegram channel.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian delegation went to the United States to continue the dialogue on ending the war, having clear directives. He added that the American side is showing constructiveness, and it is quite realistic to finalize the steps in the coming days to determine how to end the war with dignity.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Geneva
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine