Meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations on steps to achieve peace: Umerov wrote and deleted a post
Kyiv • UNN
Initially, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council reported on clear directives and priorities agreed with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But later he deleted this post.
A meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and the American side on steps to achieve peace has begun in the United States. This was reported by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, on Telegram, according to UNN.
Details
As Umerov noted, he is in constant contact with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
We have clear directives and priorities - protecting Ukrainian interests, substantive dialogue, and moving forward based on the achievements made in Geneva. We are working for real peace for Ukraine and guaranteed security
He added that the delegation would report to the President of Ukraine on the results of today's meetings.
Updated: Later, the post about the start of the meeting unexpectedly disappeared from Umerov's Telegram channel.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian delegation went to the United States to continue the dialogue on ending the war, having clear directives. He added that the American side is showing constructiveness, and it is quite realistic to finalize the steps in the coming days to determine how to end the war with dignity.