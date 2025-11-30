Meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations on steps to achieve peace: Umerov wrote and deleted a post

A meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and the American side on steps to achieve peace has begun in the United States. This was reported by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

As Umerov noted, he is in constant contact with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We have clear directives and priorities - protecting Ukrainian interests, substantive dialogue, and moving forward based on the achievements made in Geneva. We are working for real peace for Ukraine and guaranteed security - stated the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

He added that the delegation would report to the President of Ukraine on the results of today's meetings.

Updated: Later, the post about the start of the meeting unexpectedly disappeared from Umerov's Telegram channel.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian delegation went to the United States to continue the dialogue on ending the war, having clear directives. He added that the American side is showing constructiveness, and it is quite realistic to finalize the steps in the coming days to determine how to end the war with dignity.