Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 200 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak announced the continuation of the work of the Ukrainian and American delegations at the end of this week. The goal is to achieve tangible progress in defining steps to end the war.

Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, stated that at the end of this week, the joint work of the Ukrainian and American delegations will continue. Kyiv is preparing for a constructive conversation to "achieve tangible progress in defining steps to end the war," UNN reports.

At the end of this week, the joint work of the Ukrainian and American delegations will continue to build on the results achieved in Geneva. It is important not to lose productivity and work quickly.

- Yermak reported.

According to him, the key common goal with partners remains unchanged – achieving a lasting and dignified peace for Ukraine as soon as possible.

As it was in Geneva, we are now preparing for a constructive conversation to achieve tangible progress in defining steps to end the war. I thank the American team for working without pauses. Peace must become a common achievement.

- summarized the head of the OP.

First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico27.11.25, 03:49 • 36849 views

Context

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which provides for territorial concessions, restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the United States held talks in Geneva. They lasted on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point US peace plan was reduced to 19 points.

After the meeting with the US in Geneva, the Ukrainian delegation stated that there is a "common understanding regarding the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

Antonina Tumanova

