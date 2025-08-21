"Witnesses of the Great Victory": Occupiers opened a new propaganda "point" in Melitopol - CNS

In temporarily occupied Melitopol, Russians opened an exhibition "witnesses of the great victory" in the park "Russia - my history". This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that through lectures, films, and "3D reconstructions," the occupiers are trying to impose their version of history, justify aggression, and strengthen control over the locals.

The project is curated by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation together with affiliated pseudo-scientific structures. Behind the external "cultural" form lies another tool of military propaganda - the report says.

The CNR emphasizes that the occupiers are aggressively trying to integrate residents of the temporarily occupied territories into the "Russian world" and strengthen ideological control over the population.

"However, the truth is one - Melitopol is and will be a Ukrainian city!" - summarized the CNR.

Recall

The Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation sent recommendations to teachers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine regarding the supervision of children without a Russian passport. This introduces a system of denunciations in schools, turning educators into an instrument of police control.

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine revive Soviet practice of forced child labor - CNS