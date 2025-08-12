Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine revive Soviet practice of forced child labor - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian administration in the occupied territories of Ukraine is creating "student brigades," involving teenagers from the age of 14 in work. This is a legacy of Soviet labor mobilization, which the occupiers are using due to a shortage of labor after the forced mobilization of the adult population into the Russian army.
In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russian administration is creating so-called "student brigades," involving teenagers from the age of 14 in work. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that under the guise of "practice" or "internship," schoolchildren are sent to construction sites, agriculture, hospitals, and also to the bodies of the occupation authorities.
This is a legacy of Soviet labor mobilization, which the occupiers are using due to a shortage of labor after the forced mobilization of the adult population into the Russian army. They even plan to change the "legislation" to legalize child labor and encourage employers to hire schoolchildren
They emphasize that this is a gross violation of international law and the ILO Convention, and these abuses can only be stopped after the de-occupation of Ukrainian lands.
Recall
In the temporarily occupied territories, Russian instructors conduct courses for young people, teaching them to identify "disloyal residents" and write denunciations. Special emphasis is placed on teenagers to expand the repressive apparatus.
