Not just schoolchildren: in Russia, children are being prepared for potential participation in the war with Ukraine from kindergarten age

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

In Russia, preschool children are taught military skills, including assembling and disassembling Kalashnikov assault rifles. This is happening as part of preparations for potential participation in the war against Ukraine.

In Russia, children are increasingly being prepared for service in the armed forces and potential participation in the war against Ukraine – and this applies not only to schoolchildren but also to preschool children. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media."

Details

Recently, in one of the kindergartens in the city of Kataysk, Kurgan region, a "master class" on military affairs was held. Preschool children were taught how to properly assemble and disassemble Kalashnikov assault rifles, as well as how to use them.

In addition, children were taught drill training – in particular, to follow commands for formation and to march in a column.

The event was aimed at fostering a sense of patriotism, respect for the history of their country, and readiness to help in children

- the publication stated.

This post caused a wave of outrage among users of Russian social networks and was later deleted.

Recall

In occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, Russians and their collaborators are teaching children to assemble and program drones for the needs of the Russian army.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineNews of the World
