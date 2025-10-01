Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy

Due to Russian shelling of energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region, an emergency situation arose in the city of Slavutych at the facilities of the State Specialized Enterprise "Chornobyl NPP", UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

As a result of voltage fluctuations, the New Safe Confinement, which is a key object isolating the destroyed fourth power unit of the Chornobyl NPP and preventing the release of radioactive materials into the environment, was left without electricity. - the message says.

According to the agency, specialists are currently working to restore electricity supply.

Enemy drone de-energized Slavutych in Kyiv region, 20 thousand residents without electricity - OVA

Addition

On September 23, as a result of another provocation by the Russian military, a power line that supplied the ZNPP from the Ukrainian energy system was damaged.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Russia wants to connect the Zaporizhzhia NPP to its own energy system despite the risks of a nuclear incident. The Russians have already built a 200 km line from Melitopol to Mariupol.

The Head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate - Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine Oleh Korikov emphasized that if the occupiers do not create appropriate conditions for restoring the connection of the ZNPP with the Ukrainian energy system in the near future, and the diesel fuel at the industrial site runs out, an emergency situation is quite likely to develop, which will have radiation consequences not only for Ukraine, but also for European countries.

On Thursday, September 25, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi met in Moscow with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.